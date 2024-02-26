Valeo at Taipei Cycle Show 2024

From March 6 to 9, 2024, at the Taipei Cycle Show 2024 Valeo presents Valeo Cyclee™, its innovative 48V electric assistance system for all types of bicycles and adapted to a rapidly transforming market. This year, Valeo Cyclee™ offers a new Human Machine Interface (HMI) and a quieter mid drive unit solution.

Valeo Cyclee™ is adaptive and understands what the rider wants. With a 7 speed gear automatic transmission and responding with a 130Nm torque – the highest level available on the market – Valeo Cyclee™ boosts all the rides, even the hardest ones.

To give its users the best experience, Valeo keeps on improving its solutions. With the latest update of Valeo Cyclee™ , Valeo introduces a stylish Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solution made of a smart dock, a 2” touch display and a remote with a rotative throttle. The new HMI seamlessly transitions from city to mountain, thanks to multiple assembly positions and a removable display. Valeo smart dock Phone-as-a-Key system also automatically locks the eBike when the rider steps 2 meters away. It provides a secure locking system that is easy to use and tailored to the needs of eBikers. This technology brings an answer to the rise of thefts due to the growing value of ebikes. Beyond the design and the selection of sustainable material, Valeo’s HMI addresses the riders’ needs of connectivity and adaptability. Two versions are available: an entry pack with the smart dock and remote, and a premium pack by adding the 2” touch display.

Valeo Cyclee™ is also now more silent than ever with a noise level of the complete electric propulsion solution reduced of around -7dB. To reach this new level of NVH (noise, vibration & harshness) efficiency, the new version of the mid-drive unit Valeo Cyclee™ presents a new gear geometry, and additional ribs on the cover to smooth the vibrations and additional bridges on stator stacks. With this evolution, VALEO Cyclee™ mid drive unit offers the same noise level as other less powerful solutions.

City, Trekking and Speedbike ebikes equipped with the Valeo Cycle™ solution will be present on the Valeo stand at the Taipei Cycle Show 2024.

SOURCE: Valeo