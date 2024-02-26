Valeo at Taipei Cycle Show 2024

From March 6 to 9, 2024, at the Taipei Cycle Show 2024 Valeo presents Valeo Cyclee™, its innovative 48V electric assistance system for all types of bicycles and adapted to a rapidly transforming market. This year, Valeo Cyclee™ offers a new Human Machine Interface (HMI) and a quieter mid drive unit solution.
