Unique DAF XG⁺ edition marks 75 years of truck production

Special series to celebrate milestone

DAF Trucks is presenting a special edition model of the DAF XG+ with premium features, to celebrate 75 years of truck manufacturing.

The foundation for DAF was laid in 1928 with Hub van Doorne’s Machine Factory. The firm produced its first, revolutionary lightweight semi-trailers a few years later. From there it was a logic step to the development of DAF’s first truck, which saw the light of day in 1949. The vehicle wasn’t much more than a chassis with an engine, a grille, brakes and a steering mechanism. In the early years, customers had to acquire the cab from specialized coach building companies.

Today, the picture couldn’t be more different. Not only are the latest New Generation DAF trucks the most efficient and safe trucks on the market, their cabs stand out in comfort and spaciousness. The XG+ is without question DAF’s flagship, with a cab volume of no less than 12.5 m3.

The DAF XG+ forms the basis for a special edition model, celebrating ‘75 years of DAF truck production’. The truck features a powerful PACCAR MX-13 engine (480 hp/355 kW) that can optionally be equipped with the MX Engine Brake, which is renowned as the most powerful engine brake in the truck industry.

For optimal efficiency, each vehicle is equipped with a Full Aero Kit, including deflectors, fenders and side skirts. Together with the DAF Digital Vision System and Corner Eye digital cameras (fitted as standard), this guarantees the best aerodynamics and highest fuel efficiency.

For highest comfort, the special edition model is fitted with luxurious heated swivel seats in leather upholstery. The high-end audio system with 8 speakers includes a subwoofer for an unparalleled aural experience. And, of course, the superb 80-centimetre-wide relax bed is also fitted as standard in this unique XG+.

Each truck from this series, comes with an attractive ‘Driver Package’, which comprises amongst others the DAF Night Lock, a microwave, a complete set of luxury floormats and a well-filled goodie bag.

The special edition to celebrate ‘75 Years of DAF Truck Production’ is painted in a stylish Silver Metallic colour, with the unique black and yellow striping marking DAF’s production milestone. The Alcoa Dura-Bright rims provide the finishing touch.

This unique special edition can be ordered from now and will be available for delivery after summer.

SOURCE: DAF