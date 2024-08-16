Unique anniversary model: The Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years

The interior and exterior evoke historic 911 Turbo models, complemented by timelessly elegant and contemporary styling elements. An optional Heritage Design Package further refines the aesthetics of the anniversary model. Porsche has limited the 911 Turbo 50 Years, which is based on the last-generation 911 Turbo S, to 1,974 units in honour of the year in which the first 911 Turbo made its debut.

When it was introduced in 1974, the Type 930 Porsche 911 Turbo shifted the boundaries of what was possible. It brought the benchmark turbo technology from the 917/10 and 917/30 racing cars into a production sports car with superior performance and combined it with a unique design and unprecedented day-to-day usability. The 911 Turbo 50 Years anniversary model – based on the 911 Turbo S introduced in 2019 – both pays tribute to and reinterprets this heritage. The standard side vinyl graphics are a nod to the historic livery of the Porsche 911 RSR Turbo presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1973, itself a forerunner of the 911 Turbo. It features the current Porsche Turbo-exclusive colour Turbonite, which here makes its first appearance on a 911. Turbonite is also used on inlays in the rear engine cover, the fuel tank cap and in the Porsche crest. It is also being used as a contrasting colour in the Turbo 50 model logo.

Another historical reference is the use of Anthracite Grey on the rear wing blade, rear apron, mirror base and air intake trims. A badge on the rear engine cover grille features a turbocharger icon and the years 1974–2024. When the door is open, the LED door projector projects the image of a turbocharger onto the ground next to the car. The 911 Turbo 50 Years comes with the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Design wheels in Turbonite as standard.

Interior recalls the zeitgeist of the 1970s

The interior of the 911 Turbo 50 Years is also redolent of Turbo history. As an exclusive tribute to the early Porsche 911 Turbo models, the iconic McKenzie tartan adorns the centre panels of the seat covers and the interior door panels. Additional contrasts in Turbonite further differentiate the car from the regular 911 Turbo S series-production model. These Turbonite accents include the seat belts, controls, decorative stitching, trim strips with decorative inlays in black leather and the Porsche crest on the GT sports steering wheel. An illuminated Turbo 50 logo, meanwhile, features on the door kick plates, which are finished in black brushed aluminium. The logo is embroidered into the headrests of the Adaptive Sports Seats Plus. There is also a Turbo 50 logo on the back of the left rear seat. Above the glove compartment is an anniversary plaque in aluminium, which bears both the Turbo 50 logo and the individual limited-edition number of the sports car. The A-pillar, sun visors and roof lining are upholstered in perforated Race-Tex. An analogue Porsche Design Subsecond clock with a special Turbo 50 design adorns the dashboard.

Even more history with Heritage Design package

The historically inspired, optionally available 50 Years of Turbo Heritage Design Package complements the anniversary model with numerous additional exclusive design and equipment features that hark back to the 911 Turbo models of the 1970s. The base colour of the Heritage Design Package is provided by the Aventurine Green Metallic paintwork. Alternatively, both the standard 911 colours and Paint to Sample programme colours are also available. One component of the Heritage Design Package is a high-quality decorative graphic in White (satin finish) consisting of three elements: the lollipop with individually selectable car numbers between 0 and 99, the 50 years of Turbo logo and a Porsche logo. Those who prefer a minimalistic look can dispense with some or all of the graphic elements.

The historic Porsche crest from 1964 is used on the front bonnet as well as on the centre caps of the Sport Classic wheels, painted in Brilliant Silver and White (satin finish). The Turbo 50 and Porsche logos on the rear are in Gold. In the interior, additional leather features and additional tartan design elements round off the anniversary model. The dashboard trim, glove box and seat backrest inlays are covered with the classic pattern. The historic Porsche crest is mounted on the steering wheel, while the centre console storage compartment bears the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur logo embossed in the leather. The dials in the instrument cluster and the Sport Chrono clock in the Heritage Design Package are finished in green.

Outstanding in performance, style and history

Technically, the Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is based on the 911 Turbo S that has been in production since 2019. Its 3.7-litre boxer engine with variable turbine geometry (VTG) twin turbocharging delivers 478 kW (650 PS, 911 Turbo 50 Years: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 12.5 – 12.3 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 283 – 278 g/km, CO₂ class G , CO₂ class weighted combined G ) and 800 Newton metres of torque. With a kerb weight of 1,640 kilograms, the result is a power-to-weight ratio of 2.52 kg/PS. The 911 Turbo 50 needs just 2.7 seconds for the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h and hits 200 km/h in a mere 8.9 seconds. Power is transmitted to the wheels by the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and the active all-wheel-drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), including the electronically controlled rear differential lock with fully variable torque distribution.

A sports exhaust system with black tailpipes comes as standard. The 10 millimetre-lower Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports suspension and the lift system on the front axle are also included as standard, as are the LED matrix headlights, including the Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus. The brake callipers of the standard PCCB brake system feature a black finish.

Exclusive Chronograph for a timeless sports car

Exclusively for the owners of the 911 Turbo 50 Years, Porsche Design Timepieces is releasing a special timepiece as an homage to the anniversary model. The 911 Turbo 50 Years chronograph is equipped with the COSC-certified Porsche Design WERK 01.200 movement with flyback function. Like the vehicle, the watch is limited to 1,974 units and combines classic design with modern technology. Its black dial with elements in Turbonite is a perfect likeness of the timepiece on the dashboard. The strap, made of black vehicle leather with decorative stitching in Turbonite, features a folding clasp. The transparent case offers a view of the winding rotor in the same style as the wheels of the 911 Turbo 50. The limited-edition number engraved on the titanium housing corresponds to the limited-edition number of the vehicle. The chronograph is also available in a special version in conjunction with the Heritage Design Package.

Deliveries will start in autumn 2024

The limited-edition 911 Turbo 50 Years anniversary model can already be seen in the ongoing Beyond Performance – 50 Years of Porsche Turbo special exhibition at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.