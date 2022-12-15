UK Power Networks speeds up forecourt EV chargers

Power workers from the UK’s biggest electricity distributor are helping to fast-track EV charging in petrol stations, to support the Government’s Ten-Point Plan for Net Zero.

Power workers from the UK’s biggest electricity distributor are helping to fast-track EV charging in petrol stations, to support the Government’s Ten-Point Plan for Net Zero.

UK Power Networks has worked with the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator Motor Fuel Group (MFG) to speed up the provision of public chargepoints while improving air quality. The firm has 900 sites and has recently connected eight new ultra-fast 150kW chargepoints at its Catford site in South East London.

The launch is supporting the pace of EV uptake, with more than 3 million EVs forecast to be on the road across London, the East and South East by 2030.

Adam Lakey, stakeholder engagement manager at UK Power Networks, said: “We want to help enable the UK’s transition to Net Zero by reducing the cost of connecting EV chargers for our customers through our Green Recovery scheme. People need to be able to choose to use new technologies as we all strive to address climate change, This project needed us to install new infrastructure to enable the new equipment to connect to our electricity network, which will help create a low carbon economy for the future of Catford and beyond.”

UK Power Networks runs a Green Recovery programme to deliver £66 million investment over 86 sites,fast-tracking low carbon energy projects that will help achieve the Government’s Ten Point Plan towards Net Zero by 2050, and this is one of several sites to benefit.

Ed Chadwick Till, EV director at MFG, said: “Our EV hub in Catford provides eight 150kW chargers. Whilst getting EV drivers back on the road quickly, it will be crucial in giving motorists the confidence to switch to zero carbon fuels. Thanks to UK Power Networks’ great work and the Green Recovery programme, MFG is able to build hubs like this quickly and ahead of the curve.”

UK Power Networks is a global leader in the development of smart, flexible electricity grids to support electric vehicles, improve air quality and reduce the capital’s carbon footprint. It also advises companies and individuals how to best connect chargepoints, and plan new fleets.

SOURCE: UK Power Networks