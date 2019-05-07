UK new van market grows 4.7% in April as strong start to year continues

Demand for new light commercial vehicles (LCVs) grew in April, up 4.7%, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). 24,604 vans and pick-ups were registered in the month, with new models and compelling market incentives continuing the strong growth seen in Q1.

Sales of small (below 2 tonnes) and large (2.5-3.5 tonnes) vans drove the market in April, up 8.8% and 6.9% respectively, while demand for medium sized (2.0-2.5 tonnes) vans was flat. Appetite for both pickups and 4x4s was also broadly stable, down by -1.4% and -4.4% respectively.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

“Such a strong start to the year is good news for the sector, drivers and the environment. Getting more of the latest, low emission models onto our roads is the fastest way to tackle climate change and improve air quality, and with modern vehicles also featuring sophisticated safety and comfort features, and a raft of attractive deals on offer, there’s never been a better time to invest in a new van.

The news follows publication of a new report by SMMT last week, showing that one in 10 British workers relies on a van for their jobs. It found that the number of vans on British roads has risen 59% since 2000, driven by the boom in online shopping and rapid rise in self-employment.1”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: SMMT