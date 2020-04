The UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market fell -54.3% in March amid nationwide lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus crisis. According to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), registrations more than halved compared with March 2019, with just 30,247 vans bearing the new ’20 number plate joining the roads.

SOURCE: SMMT