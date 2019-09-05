UK electric car registrations surge in August but it’s a long road to zero and barriers must be addressed

The UK new car market remained steady in August, with just 1,521 fewer cars registered than in the same month last year, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Registrations fell by -1.6% in what is typically one of the smallest months of the year, as falling demand for diesel and plug-in hybrid vehicles continued to impact the overall market.

Registrations from both the private and fleet sectors declined in the month, down -1.7% and -3.5% respectively, as demand in the small volume business segment increased by some 962 units.

SOURCE: SMMT