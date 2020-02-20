Two world premieres from DS Automobiles at the Geneva International Motor Show

DS Automobiles will unveil two world firsts on its stand at the Geneva Motor Show. Fifty years after revealing the SM – 10 March 1970 – the new premium French brand will present its third model and a new concept car.

These two designs will be revealed in a pre-premiere on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DSOfficial/ on Monday 24 February at 17:00, then Wednesday 26 February at 08:00.

The E-TENSE range, already on sale with DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, the first 100% electric premium model in its segment, and DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4, the 300hp plug-in hybrid with just 30g/km of CO2, will be at the centre of the stand, alongside an SM from the 1970s.

A symbol of French ambition and outstanding expertise, SM forms the legacy of DS Automobiles.

The 2020 Geneva International Motor Show is open from Thursday 5 to Sunday 15 March at Palexpo.

SOURCE: DS Automobiles