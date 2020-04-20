Two-tone leather interior from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

The equipment package includes quilted seat centre panels at the front and rear, quilted door panels, as well as other extensive leather trim from the portfolio of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

“Personalisation plays an important role at Porsche,” says Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualization and Classic at Porsche AG. “Around 90 percent of all 911 models are customised to order for customers, and 25% of all cars in this series delivered worldwide go through our Exclusive Manufaktur. With the new ‘Leather Interior Exclusive Manufaktur’ option, we are adding another highlight to our range, which comprises approximately 700 options. We will initially offer four colour combinations, with others to follow.”

The two-tone interior is available in Bordeaux Red/Crayon, Black/Slate Grey, Slate Grey/Iceland Green as well as Graphite Blue/Mojave Beige. The new colour distribution emphasises the 2+2 single seats. The numerous decorative seams as well as the cross stitching on the steering wheel are in the respective contrasting colour, ensuring an innovative and coordinated overall concept. Other carefully designed details include the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur embossing on the cover of the stowage compartment in the centre console, the embossed Porsche Crest on the head restraints, as well as the Race-Tex seat belt outlet trims in the Coupé models.

SOURCE: Porsche