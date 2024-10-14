Two global debuts at the 2024 Paris Motor Show: The new Mini John Cooper Works Electric and the new Mini John Cooper Works Aceman

MINI presents two all-electric John Cooper Works models for the first time.

Just in time for the Paris Motor Show from 14 October to 20 October, Mini is presenting two new top models. Both the Mini John Cooper Works Electric with up to 190 kW / 258 hp and the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman with also up to 190 kW / 258 hp and top acceleration and top speed figures underline the claim to leadership in their vehicle class. The vehicle architecture of the all-electric Mini models is perfectly suited to the consistently performance-oriented characteristics of the John Cooper Works models. The Mini 3 door sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, while the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman reaches 100 km/h from a standing start in 6.4 seconds. Both models have a top speed of 200 km/h and a system torque of 350 Nm. The high-voltage batteries, each with an energy content of 54.2 kWh (gross), provide the Mini John Cooper Works Electric with a range of up to 371 kilometers determined in the WLTP test cycle and up to 355 kilometers for the MINI John Cooper Works Aceman.

“With the new all-electric Mini John Cooper Works models, we are bringing the legendary performance and driving dynamics of Mini into a completely new era. We are combining the tradition and character of the Mini brand with the latest technology to create a unique driving experience that will thrill our customers”, says Stefan Richmann, Head of Mini.

With the development of the new fully electric models, Mini John Cooper Works is following a long racing tradition. More than six decades ago, the sports car designer John Cooper developed an extremely sporty version of the classic Mini, which quickly achieved considerable success on racetracks and rally courses. Its legendary status was cemented by three overall victories at the Monte Carlo Rally in the 1960s. Most recently, a prototype based on the new Mini John Cooper Works demonstrated the brand’s engineering prowess by winning its class at the Nürburgring 24-hour race.

Maximum performance thanks to innovative motorsport technology

John Cooper Works transfers successful expertise from the racetrack to the road. In the all-electric models of the new Mini family, this includes an innovative electric boost function for impressive strong power delivery.

The driver activates the go-kart mode by pressing the boost paddle on the sport steering wheel. Additional 20 kW of electric power is then available for overtaking manoeuvres and performance-boosting acceleration. This provides unique high-acceleration driving fun.

John Cooper Works-specific suspension settings maximise the go-kart feeling and ensure agile handling. High performance, high grip tyres are standard on both models. A powerful braking system in Chili Red with white JCW logo ensures precise and safe deceleration even in demanding driving situations.

Emphasis on sporty design and optimised aerodynamics

The focus on top performance is underlined on the outside by the particularly clear design language of the fully electric Mini John Cooper Works models. The red, white and black John Cooper Works logo is reminiscent of the chequered flag in motorsport and adorns the octagonal front grille in high-gloss black. As a welcome projection from the exterior mirrors, the illuminated logo greets the driver even before he gets into the car.

The daytime running lights of the Mini LED headlights feature horizontal bars in JCW Signature and enhance the expressive look of the performance-enhanced model. Black side skirts, aeroblades at the level of the C-pillar and the accentuated rear spoiler optimise the aerodynamics. Red vertical reflectors and diffusers contrast with the black rear apron.

A contrasting roof in Chili Red or a John Cooper Works-specific multi-tone roof with a red and black gradient can be used to enhance the sporty design. Aerodynamically optimised wheel designs are available exclusively for the all-electric Mini John Cooper Works Electric in 18-inch and in 19-inch size for the MINI John Cooper Works Aceman.

Racing-inspired interior

The purist design of the interior echoes the JCW-specific colour scheme. A black and red pattern adorns the knitted surface of the dashboard. When the ambient lighting is switched on, the light graphics illuminate the panoramic roof as an exclusive feature. The JCW driver and front passenger seats are upholstered in black synthetic leather with multicoloured knitted fabric at the shoulders and red accent stitching.

The high-resolution OLED display with a diameter of 240 mm summarises all relevant vehicle data. The driver and front passenger can access air conditioning, media, phone and navigation settings via the central instrument. The new Mini Experience Modes allow the ambience in the interior to be customised.

Advanced assistance systems

Innovative assistance systems in the new, all-electric John Cooper Works models also support the driver when not driving in sporty mode. Automatic speed and distance control make driving in everyday traffic situations even more comfortable. On the road, the Mini Navigation package optionally provides support with 3D visualisation and Augmented View, displays the current traffic situation, provides information about parking options including digital payment options, and much more besides. Extensive assistance functions increase safety by supporting steering and lane keeping as part of the comprehensive Driving Assistant Plus package.

Parking Assistant Professional uses twelve ultrasonic sensors and four surround view cameras to detect suitable parking spaces and automatically initiate parking manoeuvres if required.

SOURCE: BMW Group