Twice as nice: 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with eTorque repeats as Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems winner

For the second consecutive year, the fuel-saving 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with eTorque in the Ram 1500 pickup has been named to the list of Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems.

The Pentastar V-6 with eTorque electrification, rated at 305 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque and paired with the TorqueFlite 850RE eight-speed automatic transmission, is the standard powertrain in the popular Ram 1500.

“The Pentastar V-6 with eTorque is a great example of giving consumers electrified powertrain technology that seamlessly works with their daily lives,” said Micky Bly, Head of Global Propulsion Systems. “The standard eTorque system delivers better fuel economy without compromising power or capability.”

The eTorque mild-hybrid system replaces the traditional alternator on the engine with a belt-driven motor generator unit that performs several functions. The motor generator unit works with a 48-volt battery pack to enable improved fuel efficiency, drivability, performance and value. Six different modes of operation include quick, seamless stop-start functions and energy recovery with brake regeneration used to support increases in towing capacity and payload.

eTorque delivers nearly unnoticeable engine restarts by sending up to 90 lb.-ft. of supplemental torque to the engine crankshaft during stop-start maneuvers. Torque to the wheels travels within 400 milliseconds, more than twice as fast as many starter-motor-actuated engine stop-start systems.

“There are lots of drivers who dislike stop-start systems because the engine may turn back on with a shudder, or they might think the engine won’t restart at all. But the Ram 1500’s 48-volt eTorque system is so smooth, quiet and consistently reliable that truck owners will appreciate the technology – and the money they can save at the pump,” said Tom Murphy, WardsAuto managing editor.

The 2020 Ram 1500 with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and eTorque is rated at 20 (city)/25 (highway)/22 (combined) miles per gallon (mpg) in rear-wheel drive and 19 (city)/24 (highway)/21 (combined) mpg in four-wheel-drive models by the U.S. EPA. The city mpg rating is an 18 percent improvement and the combined mpg rating a 10 percent improvement from the previous-generation model.

The 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with eTorque is also available in the 2020 Jeep® Wrangler Sahara four-door.

With the engine running, eTorque’s motor generator unit feeds 48-volt current to a 430 watt-hour lithium-ion nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)-graphite battery. The battery pack includes a 3-kilowatt DC-to-DC converter to maintain the battery’s state of charge and convert 48 volts to 12 volts to power the Ram 1500’s accessories and charge its conventional 12-volt lead-acid battery.

In addition to spinning the engine for restarts to help launch the vehicle, eTorque also recaptures energy during deceleration and braking to charge the battery pack. eTorque also enhances the driving experience by adding torque to the crankshaft during gear changes to minimize noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

Wards 10 Best Engines Honors For FCA

In the 26-year history of Wards 10 Best Engines, renamed Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems for 2020, nine engines/systems produced by FCA US and its predecessor companies have accounted for 20 winners, including (engine/latest vehicles tested/years listed) in reverse

chronological order:

3.6-liter Pentastar Upgrade with eTorque (Ram 1500): 2019-2020

3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 hybrid (Chrysler Pacifica): 2017-2018

3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 (Ram 1500):2014-2016

6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged HEMI® V-8 (Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat): 2015

83-kW electric motor (Fiat 500e): 2014

3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 (Dodge Avenger, Chrysler 300S, Ram 1500): 2011-2013

5.7-liter HEMI V-8 (Dodge Charger R/T, Chrysler 300C, Dodge Challenger R/T, Ram 1500): 2003-2007,

2009

5.9-liter Cummins turbodiesel I-6 (Ram HD): 2004

4.7-liter SOHC V-8 (Jeep® Grand Cherokee): 1999

Ram 1500

The 2020 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never-before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability (5.7-liter HEMI® V-8) and 2,300 pounds of payload. Ram’s eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. As a segment disrupter, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.

SOURCE: FCA