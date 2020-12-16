Solaris receives first order under a tender for 530 e-buses for Hamburg

In August this year, Hamburger Hochbahn, one of the biggest public transport operators in Germany, announced a list of potential suppliers of 530 electric buses. The vehicles are to join the fleet in Hamburg between 2021 and 2025. As one of the three selected potential suppliers, Solaris has already received its first order under the tender.

The partnership between Solaris and Hamburg with regard to public transport began in 2014. Since then, the manufacturer has delivered two electric buses with a hydrogen fuel cell and eighteen Urbino 12 electric buses to the German city. Now, under the framework agreement for 530 electric buses, Solaris has received its first order for 5 e-buses measuring 12 metres and 5 18-metre e-buses. In line with the signed contract, the vehicles will be handed over to Hamburg in October 2021.

“Only a few months ago I expressed my hope that we would be able to perform this order – unique in our industry – placed by Hamburger Hochbahn. Now we can confirm that the first 10 units of our electric buses have been ordered. The fact that our brand was selected as part of the order for 530 electric buses is another crucial moment that has additionally strengthened our position as leader in the emission-free bus market in Europe”, said Petros Spinaris, member of the Management Board of Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. for Sales, Marketing and Customer Service.

Solaris will deliver two models from its emission-free product portfolio to Hamburger Hochbahn, i. e. the Urbino 12 electric and the Urbino 18 electric. Both vehicles’ configurations for the operator from Hamburg will feature motors integrated into the drive axle. The carrier opted for Solaris High Energy+ batteries that will be conventionally charged by plugging them in. They offer ranges of up to a few hundred kilometres on a single charge. In addition, the vehicles will feature thermal pre-conditioning to ensure optimal vehicle temperature during battery recharge. The Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses will be able to carry up to 70 people, and the articulated vehicles up to 107 passengers. These emission-free, and therefore exceptionally quiet, e-buses will be equipped with air-conditioning throughout the vehicle and this will ensure the travel comfort of both drivers and passengers.

Just as a reminder, this year German operator Hamburger Hochbahn announced a call for tender for the delivery of a total of 530 battery-powered buses measuring 12 and 18 metres in length, to be delivered between 2021 and 2025. In the end, the shortlist of suppliers included three manufacturers. Solaris is one of them. The vehicles will be ordered in tranches over the next 5 years.

SOURCE: Solaris