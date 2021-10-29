Personnel changes at Daimler Truck: Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, Daimler Trucks & Buses Overseas as well as Marketing, Sales and Services Mercedes-Benz Trucks under new management

Achim Puchert, currently head of the sales organization Daimler Trucks & Buses Overseas (DTO), will become the new head of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda. responsible for the Latin America region of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses

Achim Puchert (42), currently Head of the sales organization Daimler Trucks & Buses Overseas (DTO) and Head of International Sales, Marketing & Customer Services at Daimler Trucks Asia, will become the new Head of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda, responsible for the Latin America region of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses, with a planned start date of 1 January 2022. Andreas von Wallfeld (50), currently Head of Marketing, Sales and Services Mercedes-Benz Trucks, will succeed Achim Puchert as Head of Daimler Trucks & Buses Overseas on January 1, 2022. Stina Fagerman (40), currently Managing Director and Member of the Board of Scania Siam Co Ltd, will take over the responsibility as Head of Marketing, Sales and Services Mercedes-Benz Trucks at Daimler Truck with a planned start date of May 1, 2022.

Karin Rådström, Member of the Board of Management Daimler Truck AG, responsible for the regions Europe and Latin America and the Mercedes-Benz Truck brand: “With this new set-up, we are strengthening Daimler Truck’s global network and laying important foundations for the future success of Mercedes-Benz Trucks in Latin America and Europe. Achim Puchert is an internationally experienced manager with strong expertise in the commercial vehicle sector. About one and a half years ago, the new sales organization ‘Daimler Trucks & Buses Overseas’ was founded under his leadership with the aim of bringing all Daimler Truck products and services for the most important export markets under one roof. Achim Puchert has done important development work here and set much in motion to achieve an optimal market position for all Daimler Truck brands in over 130 markets. I am confident his broad knowledge, international expertise and leadership skills make him the best fit to drive our business in Brazil.”

“At the same time, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Andreas von Wallfeld for the consistent further development and reorganization of our Mercedes-Benz Trucks sales organization in recent years. With the introduction of the new Actros to our customers and the preparations for the market launch of the battery-electric eActros, Andreas von Wallfeld has successfully achieved two very significant goals. As a recognized sales and marketing expert I am confident he will continue to lead the ‘Daimler Trucks & Buses Overseas’ to a strong future,” Karin Rådström continues. “I am very pleased to welcome Stina Fagerman to our global leadership team. She has a wealth of international experience and a proven track record in sales and marketing in the commercial vehicles industry.”

Achim Puchert started with Daimler Scandinavia in 2002 in a first assignment in Sales & Key account Management for Trucks and Vans, before joining the Daimler International Trainee Program in 2006. Further assignments in his international career within Daimler Trucks were at Daimler Central & Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia (DCAA) and Mercedes-Benz Russia, at Sales and Marketing Mercedes-Benz Trucks as well as leading the Alliance Office for the truck cooperation with Kamaz in Russia. In 2015 Achim Puchert began heading International Operations and Cooperations for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, leading international industrialization projects. He was also responsible for the CKD centres (CKD = Completely Knocked Down, production of truck kits for shipment to worldwide assembly plants) and the strategic network management of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. In 2019 he took over as Head of International Sales, Marketing & Customer Services at Daimler Trucks Asia and, one year later, also took over as Head of the Sales Organisation “Daimler Trucks & Buses Overseas” (DTO).

Achim Puchert succeeds Karl Deppen (55), who will be appointed to the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG on Dec 1, 2021 responsible for Truck China, including the Joint-Venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive with its Auman brand and for the regions Japan and India with their brands FUSO and BharatBenz.

After studying business administration and receiving his MBA in 1998, Andreas von Wallfeld started his career at Daimler AG in the International Management Associate Program. After occupying several positions in the areas of product management and sales strategy at the Group’s headquarters in Stuttgart, he managed the company-owned Mercedes-Benz sales and service outlet in Fulda from 2006 to 2011. Starting in 2011, he headed Brand Experience Communication for the Mercedes-Benz Cars unit in Stuttgart, which is responsible for the division’s auto show participation, exhibitions, events, retail presentations, customer centers, and other brand platforms the world over. 2014, Andreas von Wallfeld became a member of the Management Board of the Mercedes-Benz Sales and Marketing Organization Germany (MBVD) with responsibility for passenger car sales. Since May 2018 Andreas von Wallfeld has been the Head of Marketing, Sales and Services Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Stina Fagerman joins Mercedes-Benz Trucks from Scania, where she has been Managing Director and Member of the Board of Scania Siam Co Ltd in Thailand since 2019. Fagerman began at Scania as a trainee in 2007 after graduating with a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg. In the following years she held various managerial positions within Scania’s sales organization. Prior to her assignment in Thailand she had served as Sales Director Trucks & Buses and member of the Executive Management team of Scania Schweiz AG since 2015.

SOURCE: Daimler