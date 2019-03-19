Triple victory for Mercedes Benz and Setra at the international “busplaner” sustainability awards 2019

Three nominations, three victories: complete success for the buses from Daimler Buses

Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro and Citaro hybrid win the city bus award

Setra TopClass S 531 DT is the number one touring coach

Sustainability is an important topic for Mercedes‑Benz and Setra: The buses from both leading brands comply with the strictest emission standards and in practice their emissions are often considerably lower than the maximum permitted levels. Not only the environment and society profit from low and in turn resource-conserving fuel consumption, but also the bus companies themselves. The independent jury for the international “busplaner” sustainability award acknowledged these efforts: The Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro and Citaro hybrid as well as the Setra TopClass S 531 DT double-decker bus had all been entered into the competition. All three won in their respective category – three nominations for the buses led to three victories.

The recipe for success: aerodynamics, electric drive, optimised combustion engine

“This success affirms our commitment to the development of environmentally friendly buses,” explains Axel Stokinger, Head of the German sales organisation at Daimler Buses. He accepted the awards at the award ceremony on 18 March in Berlin. Mr Stokinger continues: “The perfected aerodynamics of the Setra double-decker bus minimises fuel consumption. The Citaro is a clear demonstration of our two-pillar strategy: We have worked intensely to develop the fully-electric and in turn emissions-free eCitaro whilst at the same time optimising the combustion engine on the Citaro hybrid.”

Three prime examples for conservation of the environment and efficiency from Mercedes-Benz and Setra

The fully electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro brings electromobility for city buses to a whole new level. Using innovative components, available for the first time ever in the eCitaro, it achieves otherwise unheard of levels of energy efficiency thanks to its innovative thermal management and connectivity. With the introduction of the eCitaro, Daimler Buses has launched an innovation campaign for electromobility.

The Citaro hybrid is a prime example for the increase in efficiency of the combustion engine. The hybrid variant reduces the already favourable fuel consumption of the diesel engine and thus its CO 2 emissions by up to 8.5 percent. The Citaro hybrid is not listed as an independent member of the best-selling Citaro city bus family; instead the hybrid drive is special equipment. It is available for a large part of the model range, even for the Citaro NGT with its natural gas drive – and as a result the Citaro hybrid earns an exceptional position worldwide. The absence of complex technology in the hybrid module is intentional. As a result, not only fuel consumption and emissions are reduced – it is the hybrid drive that pays off. Equipped with the active braking assistance system Preventive Brake Assist and Sideguard Assist, the Citaro and the eCitaro offer assistance systems that are unique over the whole world and which effectively protect more vulnerable road users in particular.

The Setra TopClass S 531 DT double-decker sets many benchmarks in its category. Besides its fascinating looks, it impresses especially as a prime example of aerodynamics and fuel efficiency and offers the greatest levels of variability, comfort and safety. The impressive touring coach covers all types of operation required of touring and regular-service routes and, with the best values for aerodynamics, is on its way to achieving new consumption records in its segment. Its comprehensive safety equipment fitted as standard is also remarkable. Together with the Setra TopClass S 531 DT the assistance systems Active Brake Assist 4 and Sideguard Assist celebrated their world premiere in a bus.

SOURCE: Daimler AG