Tread Lightly! and Rivian come together to center stewardship in EV off-roading

By introducing Electric Adventure Vehicles to the world, Rivian has opened up a whole new way for people to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. As more of these vehicles hit the road and trails, it’s important to safeguard the planet through philanthropy, advocacy and partnerships that work to preserve the natural world for everyone. With that in mind, Rivian and Tread Lightly! are partnering to put trail stewardship at the center of the Rivian off-roading experience, working in collaboration to demonstrate how to off-road responsibly in an electric vehicle.

Along with joining Tread Lightly! to support and amplify the organization’s principles about responsible recreation and minimizing impact, Rivian is building a team of Master Tread Trainers who are leading Rivian’s efforts to educate its customers, community and employees about off-roading T.R.E.A.D. Principles while training others along the way. The T.R.E.A.D. principles are:

Travel responsibly on designated roads, trails or areas.

on designated roads, trails or areas. Respect the rights of others , including private property owners, all recreational trail users, campers and others so they can enjoy their recreational activities undisturbed.

, including private property owners, all recreational trail users, campers and others so they can enjoy their recreational activities undisturbed. Educate yourself prior to your trip by obtaining travel maps and regulations from public agencies, planning for your trip, taking recreation skills classes and knowing how to operate your equipment safely.

prior to your trip by obtaining travel maps and regulations from public agencies, planning for your trip, taking recreation skills classes and knowing how to operate your equipment safely. Avoid sensitive areas such as meadows, lake shores, wetlands and streams. Stay on designated routes.

such as meadows, lake shores, wetlands and streams. Stay on designated routes. Do your part by modeling appropriate behavior, leaving the area better than you found it, properly disposing of waste, minimizing the use of fire, avoiding the spread of invasive species, and restoring degraded areas.

“Rivian’s dedication to internalizing what Tread Lightly! stands for and weaving it into how the company operates and the way the brand presents itself has been remarkable,” said Matt Caldwell, Director of Tread Lightly!. “Inspiring people to be adventurous while modeling actions that respect and maintain the environments where these vehicles go is critical as we all work together to ensure public lands are accessible now and for generations to come.”

Rivian is committed to showing Tread Lightly! principles in action through content and events, giving Rivian owners and the wider community an understanding of how to off-road in their EVs, leading with stewardship while out on trail. The Tread Lightly! partnership is part of a broad effort at Rivian to help protect the planet and the billions of other species we share it with in ways that go beyond the company’s products.

As Rivian’s lead Master Tread Trainer, Matt Gaskins, Sr. Manager, Special Projects, is building from the inside the knowledge needed to champion responsible recreation when off-roading. “Rivian vehicles provide an incredible opportunity to highlight why trail stewardship is an integral part of off-roading,” noted Gaskins. “Our partnership with Tread Lightly! allows us to amplify and share their message and educational resources, which we hope has a force multiplying effect, with us inspiring our community to adhere to T.R.E.A.D. principles and they, in turn, sharing and educating others along the way.”

