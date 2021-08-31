TRATON successfully completes merger squeeze-out of MAN SE

Transfer resolution and merger have been entered in the commercial register

Today, the transfer resolution of the Annual General Meeting of MAN SE that took place on June 29, 2021 — which stipulates the transfer of shares held by the remaining shareholders of MAN SE to TRATON SE against payment of an appropriate cash com-pensation — has been entered in the commercial register of TRATON SE.

The merger of MAN SE with TRATON SE was also registered at the same time, so that all shares held by minority shareholders have now been transferred to TRATON SE.

The merger between MAN SE and TRATON SE became effective at the same time, with MAN SE ceasing to exist as a legal entity. This means that TRATON SE has successfully completed the merger squeeze-out of MAN SE.

As a result of this merger, MAN Truck & Bus SE and Scania AB, in particular, will become wholly owned direct subsidiaries of TRATON SE. This enables TRATON to make the overall structure of the Group even more efficient, implement decisions more quickly, and reduce administrative ex-penses.

The cash compensation was set at €70.68 per common and preferred share and will be paid out in the next few days.

MAN SE shares will be delisted shortly.

SOURCE: TRATON