“Transportation Matters” – Daimler Trucks & Buses launches first CEO podcast of the commercial vehicle industry

Daimler Trucks & Buses is launching “Transportation Matters”, the commercial vehicle industry’s first CEO podcast. Martin Daum, the Member of the Daimler AG Board of Management responsible for Daimler Trucks & Buses who will become the new CEO of Daimler Truck AG on November 11th, will host international guests from highly diverse areas of society on a monthly basis. The spectrum of current challenges in the [commercial vehicle] business is very broad – climate change; digitalization; electric and automated driving; the future of the work world; modern, international leadership topics; and much more. With his guests from the fields of business, politics, media and sports, the CEO of Daimler Trucks will discuss these topics in order to learn, understand different point of views, create connections, find common ground and thereby work together to drive change.

The podcast is called Transportation Matters because transport concerns us all – even if many are not always aware of it. In the teaser episode Martin Daum lays out his intention for Transportation Matters: “Our business is very diverse and the range of topics is correspondingly broad. Some of these are quick to convey. Some need more space to be discussed in the requisite depth. For this deeper dive a podcast is, in our view, the optimal format. It can provide a lot of information, background and different points of view.”

“With his three decades’ worth of experience, Martin Daum is an influential voice in the transport industry – and his perspective goes far beyond the borders of his own line of business. The booming audio format of podcasts is therefore a perfect fit. It’s all about an open and critical discourse on important questions concerning the economy, transportation and society. Therefore, Martin Daum has invited a different special guest for each episode and is assuming an unusual role for a board member as moderator and interviewer. In our podcast we are presenting our company and CEO in an up-to-date and innovative format in a profound way,” said Florian Martens, Head of Global Communications at Daimler Trucks & Buses, at the premiere of the new format.

SOURCE: Daimler