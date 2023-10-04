Toyota to provide sustainable Mobility for All at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Toyota, as the worldwide mobility partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), has unveiled its mobility concept for Paris 2024

Toyota, as the worldwide mobility partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), has unveiled its mobility concept for Paris 2024. Toyota will provide sustainable mobility solutions to the athletes, officials, volunteers, accredited media and spectators with a focus on inclusivity, sustainability and mobility for all – values shared by Toyota, the IOC, the IPC and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Toyota’s Ever Better Mobility for All philosophy believes that freedom of movement is fundamental for a diverse society. Toyota is on its way to becoming a mobility company, working to reduce obstacles to move for all, regardless of their physical abilities. With many thousands of athletes, staff and volunteers, Paris 2024 will be a demonstration of what is possible when we work together for a better and more inclusive society.

When everyone is free to move, we are one step closer to the inclusive and sustainable society that Toyota is committed to building. That is what ‘Mobility for All’ means to us at Toyota. We share this vision with the IOC and the IPC. We want to support the athletes who devote their lives to sports and remove barriers to exercise their freedom to move.

Yoshihiro Nakata, President & CEO Toyota Motor Europe

In collaboration with the IOC, the IPC and the Paris Organising Committee of Olympic and Paralympic Games, Toyota is dedicated to making Paris 2024 the most innovative showcase of inclusive and sustainable mobility to date. That starts by making sure that athletes and their families, staff, volunteers, and spectators can all move around sustainably and safely.

Ensuring ‘Mobility for All’

During the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Toyota will provide solutions to enable the ease of movement for all. To that end, Toyota will offer personal and group mobility products that are designed to enable ease of movement for everyone.

At Paris 2024, Toyota will make available around 250 personal battery electric vehicles – seated C+walk S and standing C+walk T . Both have a maximum speed of 6 km/h and are enabled with front obstacle detection systems to ensure the safety of the drivers and those nearby. The seated version will be available to athletes, organisers and volunteers, whereas the standing version will be distributed to staff and volunteers to facilitate their movement around the Paris 2024 venues.

For wheelchair users, Toyota will also provide wheelchair e-pullers. Fifty of the e-pullers will be available throughout the Paris 2024 in the athletes’ village. An additional 150 will be made available during the Paralympic Games opening ceremony to make sure that athletes in wheelchairs have easy access to join this unique event.

To ensure fair and easy access to these personal micro-mobility solutions in the Paralympic Village, Toyota will offer them as a shared mobility service powered by KINTO Share mobile app. Sharing of these products will maximize their usage by Paralympians and staff, as well as keep the operations more efficient.

In addition to personal micro-mobility solutions, Toyota will deploy around 250 zero tailpipe emission electric Accessible People Movers (APM). Building on the vehicle’s success at the Tokyo 2020 Games, the new APM has been redesigned and built in Europe with the spirit of inclusivity in mind.

Toyota’s APMs are designed to support all athletes, as well as organisers, volunteers, and spectators with physical disabilities, including wheelchair users. They will take on roles of main shuttle in the Olympic and Paralympic Village, and at the venues; some will in parallel move small goods across the Games and a number of them will be designated as an emergency relief vehicle. APMs will operate mainly inside the Paris 2024 security zones, bringing Toyota’s ‘Mobility for All’ vision into reality.

Toyota will also provide 150 wheelchair-accessible battery electric vehicles Toyota Proace Verso to support the mobility of the Olympic and Paralympic family members in wheelchairs. After Paris 2024, all vehicles will remain in Paris region where they will be used to provide specialised personal transport services to people in wheelchairs.

Overall, Toyota plans to provide 700 personal last-mile mobility products such as C+walk S , C+walk T , wheelchair e-pullers, 250 APMs, as well as 150 wheelchair-accessible Toyota Proace, among other mobility solutions. This way, Toyota will ensure that athletes, volunteers and organisers have access to the most inclusive and sustainable mobility fleet ever seen at the Olympic and Paralympic games.

A more sustainable fleet

Sustainability is a significant part of Toyota’s commitment to building a better world, underlined by its Environmental Challenge 2050, by which date the company aims to achieve carbon neutrality at a global level – and in Europe by 2040. That is why Toyota’s multipath strategy, combining different electrified vehicles, is at the core of the Toyota fleet to be made available to the Olympic and Paralympic family at Paris 2024. Toyota will bring a 100% electrified passenger vehicle fleet to Paris, in line with its commitment to reduce carbon emissions.

Overall, Toyota will bring more than 2,650 electrified passenger vehicles to be used during Paris 2024 of which 150 are wheelchair accessible. Around 60% of the fleet will have zero-tailpipe emissions, including battery electric vehicles (BEV) Toyota bZ4X, Proace and Proace Verso and Lexus RZ, and fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) Toyota Mirai.

During the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Toyota will provide 500 of its hydrogen-fuelled FCEVs Mirai to enable zero tailpipe emission movement for the Olympic and Paralympic family, athletes, organisers and volunteers alike. After the games, all 500 vehicles will join the existing Paris hydrogen taxi fleet, thereby increasing the number of FCEV vehicles to 1,500.

In addition to zero tailpipe emission vehicles, Toyota will also bring around 1,000 hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles – Toyota’s global best-selling RAV4 in both PHEV and HEV versions, as well as Toyota Corolla TS, Yaris Cross, and Highlander, all with hybrid technology.

Furthermore, the official fleet will be complemented by additional vehicles connected via Toyota’ car-sharing service KINTO. The car sharing will give the Olympic and Paralympic family even more flexibility to move around.

Overall, Toyota aims to reduce vehicle carbon emissions at the Paris 2024 Games by 50% compared to those of previous Games. Furthermore, nearly 60% of all Toyota’s fleet will be produced in Europe, including 37% in France, contributing to the vision of a sustainable and locally sourced Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Building a sustainable hydrogen mobility legacy

Toyota believes that hydrogen is a key pillar for the creation of a low-carbon and a more sustainable society. That is why the company has put it at the heart of its mobility concept for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. During the Paris 2024, Toyota will showcase its vision of building a sustainable hydrogen ecosystem through a demonstration of hydrogen solutions that further push the boundaries of hydrogen-powered mobility.

In addition to the 500 Toyota Mirai FCEVs, Toyota will also bring specific applications that go beyond the traditional automotive offering. Overall, Toyota and its partners are planning to showcase up to 10 different hydrogen mobility, mostly fuel-cell, applications – a significant increase from Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022. Applications will range from buses and trucks to boats and forklifts – all demonstrating the potential of hydrogen-powered society. These applications are a result of Toyota’s integration of its fuel-cell technology with partners, with the aim of solving today’s most pressing mobility challenges.

Among the hydrogen applications to be on display in Paris 2024 are two FCEV city buses, converted specifically for this occasion. The buses were designed with accessibility and team spirit in mind and will be able to transport an entire wheelchair team in one bus.

On the logistics side, Toyota will showcase the benefits of hydrogen-powered FCEV trucks, developed together with its partners. In addition, FCEV forklifts, designed by Toyota Material Handling, will further demonstrate how hydrogen-powered logistics operations can support hydrogen economy.

Toyota’s fuel-cell technology will be present in FCEV-powered boats, coaches, the hydrogen Hilux prototype, and other solutions to support the operations at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Building a sustainable hydrogen-powered mobility requires a robust ecosystem that supports hydrogen-based business solutions. Toyota expects that by demonstrating the feasibility of hydrogen mobility solutions at Paris 2024, it will encourage a wider roll-out of the hydrogen infrastructure.

Putting people at the centre with Global Team Toyota Athletes

Toyota’s partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games is a result of Toyota’s commitment to building a better world of tomorrow. Sports and the way that athletes face and overcome challenges to reach their goals is an inspiration and show the way to a more inclusive and sustainable society.

That is why Toyota is a proud partner of around 200 athletes from 40 countries on their road to qualify and compete in Paris 2024, all training under the umbrella of Global Team Toyota Athletes. These Olympians and Paralympians embody Toyota’s core value of continuous improvement and desire to overcome challenges.

Toyota’s commitment to building a better society goes even further. The company is dedicated to making movement better for everyone and ensuring that everyone gets the same chance to be their very best. In 2018, Toyota rolled out a global corporate campaign ‘Start Your Impossible’, that reflects the Olympic and Paralympic spirit of encouragement, challenge and progress. The initiative is built on three pillars – Ever Better Society, Ever Better Toyota and Ever Better Mobility for All – that encompass Toyota’s pledge to a constantly evolving world. The campaign continues with Paris 2024.

In addition, in the run-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Toyota Motor Europe, under the banner ‘Start your Impossible’ has launched a European activation campaign. Over 100,000 Toyota employees from across Europe can take on non-business-related challenges, such as sports, volunteering, or mindset shift activities to contribute to the ever-better society, and therefore an ever-better Toyota. And by being active in their lives and their communities, they can be one of the 4,000 employees to get a chance to attend and support the Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Cities around the world still face challenges surrounding mobility, having to solve issues ranging from traffic congestion to air pollution, traffic accidents, and access for people with impairments. Starting from Tokyo 2020 and through Beijing 2022, and continuing now in Paris 2024, Toyota is hoping to help cities tackle these challenges around the world and contribute to developing a sustainable mobility society.

Toyota will disclose more of its plans and contributions, including those related to new mobility products and solutions, moving forward between now and Paris 2024.

Working with Toyota as global mobility partner of the Paris 2024 Games enables us to act towards a more accessible and inclusive mobility. And a more responsible one, too, as we focus on our goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% for the Paris 2024 Games, in comparison with previous editions. To this end, Toyota’s innovative approach to new technologies is essential. With less than a year until experiencing the Games of a new era, our work with Toyota is becoming more concrete every day, and we are very happy about it.

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024

100% electrified passenger fleet

Vehicle Number FCEV (Mirai) 500 BEV 1003 Wheelchair-accessible BEV 150 HEV 845 PHEV 176 TOTAl 2674

Last-mile inclusive mobility solutions

Product Number New APM 250 C+Walk S 60 C+Walk T 190 Wheelchair e-puller 200 TOTAl 700

SOURCE: Toyota