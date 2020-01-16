Toyota to gradually expand service area of “my route”, the multi-modal mobility service

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that following the expansion of the “my route” multi-modal mobility service to the cities of Fukuoka and Kitakyushu it will bring the service to the cities of Yokohama and Minamata in the spring of 2020. Following that, it will further expand to cities such as Miyazaki and Nichinan, etc. as Toyota intends for the service to gradually spread and expand across Japan.

Additionally, the company plans to collaborate with service companies that are involved in the business of moving people, such as traffic operators and travel agencies, among others, and make efforts to expand the services and improve their convenience.

Specifically, the efforts include

Expansion of the user base of “my route”

Expand the area of provided services

Start “my route” services in the cities of Miyazaki and Nichinan from this spring, following the expansion to the cities of Fukuoka and Kitakyushu in November 2019.

Start “my route” services in the cities of Miyazaki and Nichinan from this spring, following the expansion to the cities of Fukuoka and Kitakyushu in November 2019. Take measures to expand users connected with telecommunication carriers

Start “my route for au” services from today, January 16, 2020, for users/subscribers of the “au Smart Pass” and “au Smart Pass Premium”, services provided by KDDI. In addition to the basic services offered in “my route”, the company will start sales of discounted “Pass” tickets as an exclusive for the “my route for au” service.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Toyota