Today the EPA proposed stringent new environmental standards for future vehicles. Concurrently, the Biden Administration set an aspirational goal that up to 50% of the new vehicle market will be electric by 2030. You can count on Toyota to do our part. This is great for the environment and helps protect the 436,000 American jobs of our employees, dealers, suppliers and other stakeholders in the U.S. Let’s go!

– Ted Ogawa, CEO, Toyota Motor North America