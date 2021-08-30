Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for July 2021

Sales, production, and export results for July 2021

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

July 2021

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales ○ 858,569(14.9) 60,159(-4.5) 12,197(6.4) 930,925(13.3) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 139,807(9.4) 49,967(-12.3) 4,809(1.8) 194,583(2.7) Market share 37.0(+4.8) ― ― 51.5(+3.7) Excl. minivehicles 136,834(9.6) ― ― ― Market share 55.3(+3.2) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan ○ 718,762(16.0) 10,192(68.8) 7,388(9.6) ○ 736,342(16.5)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: Eleventh consecutive month of increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of increase;

Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: Tenth consecutive month of increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of increase;

Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of increase

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production 773,135(11.9) 110,320(18.3) 13,548(51.2) 897,003(13.1) Production inside of Japan 309,138(21.8) 82,119(-4.4) 11,361(40.8) 402,618(15.7) Production outside of Japan 463,997(6.1) 28,201(285.6) 2,187(146.0) 494,385(11.0)

Toyota

Worldwide production: Eleventh consecutive month of increase;

Production inside of Japan: Fifrth consecutive month of increase;

Production outside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide production: Eleventh consecutive month of increase;

Production inside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of increase;

Production outside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of increase

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 203,243(42.5) 0(―) 5,784(236.9) 209,027(44.8)

Toyota

Fifth consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Fifth consecutive month of increase

Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports

Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to July 2021

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 5,863,194(29.8) 447,092(14.9) 87,857(12.0) 6,398,143(28.3) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 955,670(14.0) 369,127(12.1) 34,952(0.2) 1,359,749(13.1) Market share 33.6(+1.4) ― ― 47.8(+1.7) Excl. minivehicles 933,168(13.6) ― ― ― Market share 52.7(+2.6) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 4,907,524(33.3) 77,965(29.9) 52,905(21.5) 5,038,394(33.2)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 5,290,322(32.1) 809,388(26.6) 93,644(23.1) 6,193,354(31.2) Production inside of Japan 1,867,574(20.3) 578,380(15.3) 76,681(22.4) 2,522,635(19.1) Production outside of Japan 3,422,748(39.6) 231,008(67.8) 16,963(26.8) 3,670,719(41.0)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 1,140,064(24.4) 0(―) 38,631(60.0) 1,178,695(25.3)

