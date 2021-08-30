Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for July 2021

Sales, production, and export results for July 2021

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

July 2021

Sales Results

 

Record high

ToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord high

Total

Worldwide sales

858,569(14.9)

60,159(-4.5)12,197(6.4)

930,925(13.3)

Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles

139,807(9.4)

49,967(-12.3)4,809(1.8)

194,583(2.7)

Market share

37.0(+4.8)

51.5(+3.7)

Excl. minivehicles

136,834(9.6)

Market share

55.3(+3.2)

Sales outside of Japan

718,762(16.0)

10,192(68.8)7,388(9.6)

736,342(16.5)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: Eleventh consecutive month of increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of increase;

Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: Tenth consecutive month of increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of increase;

Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of increase

Production Results

 

Record high

ToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord high

Total

Worldwide production

773,135(11.9)

110,320(18.3)13,548(51.2)

897,003(13.1)

Production inside of Japan

309,138(21.8)

82,119(-4.4)11,361(40.8)

402,618(15.7)

Production outside of Japan

463,997(6.1)

28,201(285.6)2,187(146.0)

494,385(11.0)

Toyota

Worldwide production: Eleventh consecutive month of increase;

Production inside of Japan: Fifrth consecutive month of increase;

Production outside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide production: Eleventh consecutive month of increase;

Production inside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of increase;

Production outside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of increase

Exports Results

 Record high

Toyota

DaihatsuHinoRecord high

Total

Exports203,243(42.5)0(―)5,784(236.9)209,027(44.8)

Toyota

Fifth consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Fifth consecutive month of increase

Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports

Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to July 2021

Sales Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide sales5,863,194(29.8)447,092(14.9)87,857(12.0)6,398,143(28.3)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles955,670(14.0)369,127(12.1)34,952(0.2)1,359,749(13.1)
Market share33.6(+1.4)47.8(+1.7)
Excl. minivehicles933,168(13.6)
Market share52.7(+2.6)
Sales outside of Japan4,907,524(33.3)77,965(29.9)52,905(21.5)5,038,394(33.2)

Production Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide production5,290,322(32.1)809,388(26.6)93,644(23.1)6,193,354(31.2)
Production inside of Japan1,867,574(20.3)578,380(15.3)76,681(22.4)2,522,635(19.1)
Production outside of Japan3,422,748(39.6)231,008(67.8)16,963(26.8)3,670,719(41.0)

Exports Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Exports1,140,064(24.4)0(―)38,631(60.0)1,178,695(25.3)

SOURCE: Toyota

