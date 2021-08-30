Toyota: Sales, production, and export results for July 2021

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
July 2021
Sales Results
Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
Total
|Worldwide sales
|○
858,569(14.9)
|60,159(-4.5)
|12,197(6.4)
930,925(13.3)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
139,807(9.4)
|49,967(-12.3)
|4,809(1.8)
194,583(2.7)
|Market share
37.0(+4.8)
|―
|―
51.5(+3.7)
|Excl. minivehicles
136,834(9.6)
|―
|―
―
|Market share
55.3(+3.2)
|―
|―
―
|Sales outside of Japan
|○
718,762(16.0)
|10,192(68.8)
|7,388(9.6)
|○
736,342(16.5)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Eleventh consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Tenth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of increase
Production Results
Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
Total
|Worldwide production
773,135(11.9)
|110,320(18.3)
|13,548(51.2)
897,003(13.1)
|Production inside of Japan
309,138(21.8)
|82,119(-4.4)
|11,361(40.8)
402,618(15.7)
|Production outside of Japan
463,997(6.1)
|28,201(285.6)
|2,187(146.0)
494,385(11.0)
Toyota
Worldwide production: Eleventh consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: Fifrth consecutive month of increase;
Production outside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: Eleventh consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of increase;
Production outside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of increase
Exports Results
|Record high
Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
Total
|Exports
|203,243(42.5)
|0(―)
|5,784(236.9)
|209,027(44.8)
Toyota
Fifth consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Fifth consecutive month of increase
Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports
Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to July 2021
Sales Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|5,863,194(29.8)
|447,092(14.9)
|87,857(12.0)
|6,398,143(28.3)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|955,670(14.0)
|369,127(12.1)
|34,952(0.2)
|1,359,749(13.1)
|Market share
|33.6(+1.4)
|―
|―
|47.8(+1.7)
|Excl. minivehicles
|933,168(13.6)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|52.7(+2.6)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|4,907,524(33.3)
|77,965(29.9)
|52,905(21.5)
|5,038,394(33.2)
Production Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide production
|5,290,322(32.1)
|809,388(26.6)
|93,644(23.1)
|6,193,354(31.2)
|Production inside of Japan
|1,867,574(20.3)
|578,380(15.3)
|76,681(22.4)
|2,522,635(19.1)
|Production outside of Japan
|3,422,748(39.6)
|231,008(67.8)
|16,963(26.8)
|3,670,719(41.0)
Exports Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Exports
|1,140,064(24.4)
|0(―)
|38,631(60.0)
|1,178,695(25.3)
SOURCE: Toyota