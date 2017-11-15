Toyota recalls certain C-HR and Prius Plug-In hybrid vehicles

Toyota Motor North America, Inc., announced that it is conducting separate safety recalls in the U.S. of approximately 28,600 Model Year 2018 C-HR vehicles and approximately 39,900 Model Year 2012 – 2015 Prius Plug-In Hybrid vehicles.

C-HR

In the involved C-HR vehicles, there is a possibility that the electronic parking brake (EPB) may not operate properly. This could cause the parking brake to not disengage after it is applied or prevent it from being applied. If the electronic parking brake cannot be applied, this could result in a potential noncompliance with a federal safety standard.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will update an electronic control unit’s software to correct the EPB issue at no cost to customers. All known owners will receive a notification by first-class mail starting in late-November.

Prius Plug-In Hybrid

The hybrid system on the involved Prius Plug-In Hybrid vehicles contains an Electric Vehicle (EV) fuse which may malfunction if the vehicle is repeatedly operated in EV mode under high-load driving conditions, such as during a long hill climb. If the fuse malfunctions, warning lights and warning messages will illuminate. In some cases, the vehicle can be driven, but with reduced power. In other cases, the hybrid system could shut down, resulting in the loss of motive power. Power steering and braking will not be affected. Loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the fuse with an improved one at no cost to customers. All known owners will receive a notification by first-class mail starting in January 2018.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time. For the most up-to-date Safety Recall information on Lexus, Toyota and Scion customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting http://www.toyota.com/recalland enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: safercar.gov/vin. For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling Toyota Customer Service at 1.800.331.4331 or Lexus Customer Service at 1.800.255.3987.