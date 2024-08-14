Toyota Open Labs advances the future of mobility with first cohort of its new innovation programme

Toyota Open Labs connects startups to business units across the Toyota group

Toyota Open Labs today announced the first cohort for its new open innovation platform which will include Andyamo, Okeenea, Genny Mobility, hlpy, Hive Power and Shippeo. Startups will present at Toyota Open Labs’ Demo Day which will be held in Paris on 4 September 2024, where they will showcase their innovations and progress advancing the future of energy, the circular economy, carbon-neutrality, smart communities and mobility for all.

These innovations help solve societal challenges and move mobility forward in specific and tangible ways. The power of the Open Labs programme is that it brings these startups together with business units across the Toyota ecosystem that can help scale the innovation and contribute to a sustainable future. said Monica Perez Lobo, VP Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Toyota Motor Europe

Toyota Open Labs partners include Toyota Tsusho Europe, the trading and supply-chain arm of the Toyota group, KINTO Europe, the Toyota group’s mobility brand, Woven Capital, Toyota’s growth-stage venture fund, and Toyota Mobility Foundation, a non-profit foundation by Toyota.

The 2024 Toyota Open Labs’ cohort was selected from hundreds of applicants for their unique approaches to core areas of mobility:

Andyamo: Pedestrian and multimodal trip planner that makes travel easier for people with reduced mobility (the elderly, families with kids in stroller, disabled people) by integrating information about accessible sidewalks, safe pedestrian crossings by mobility level and accessibility of public transport (lines, stops and metro station entrances).

Okeenea improves the lives of people thanks to innovative accessibility solutions that aims is to provide better orientation and navigation for people with reduced mobility, or in disabling situations, in complex places of everyday life, using a mobility assistance application.

Genny mobility: developed Genny ZERO, a stylishly designed personal transporter easy to drive for all users, featuring redundant self-balancing technology. Genny Zero’s technology continuously maps its position and terrain, sharing information about areas to navigate or avoid.

HivePower: Grid balancing using Vehicle-to-Grid technology & AI algorithms that enable consumption optimisation, integration with smart buildings and smart appliances, and more.

hlpy: Modernising road-side assistance through integrated digital solutions that provide end-users with self-service options, including on-the-spot repairs during a breakdown, emergency EV charging and 24/7, replacement cars, taxi booking, hotel reservations, etc access to service agents when drivers are unable to request assistance digitally.

Shippeo: Global leader in real-time visibility into multimodal transportation, empowering major shippers and logistics providers with resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. Its automation and integrations offer instant access to shipment tracking across all modes, unmatched ETA accuracy, proactive issue anticipation, efficient exception management, and precise CO2 and GHG emission measurement.

At the Demo Day, these startups will present the work they have undertaken with Toyota business units and other initiatives. The teams will discuss the advancements they have made after joining the program, challenges they’ve overcome and where the industry is headed. To participate in the upcoming Demo Day in Paris via livestream, visit: toyotaopenlabs.com.

For more information about the Toyota Open Labs platform, or how to apply for future cohorts, please visit toyotaopenlabs.com.

SOURCE: Toyota