Toyota: New Corolla Cross brings refined SUV style and distinctive GR SPORT grade

The new Corolla Cross combines advanced technology, hybrid efficiency and a modern design with an authentic SUV character

The new Corolla Cross combines advanced technology, hybrid efficiency and a modern design with an authentic SUV character. It reflects Toyota’s core values of Quality, Durability and Reliability (QDR) and builds on the Corolla’s legacy as a trusted companion for whatever life has in store.

Over 55 million Toyota Corollas have been sold since its 1966 introduction, making it the most sold car worldwide, and a benchmark for dependability. The versatile new Corolla Cross lives up to that illustrious heritage with family-friendly practicality, advanced technology – including Toyota’s fifth generation hybrid system, a core element since the model’s 2022 launch – and Toyota T-Mate safety functions.

A refined new look has been tailored specifically for the preference of European customers. A honeycomb front grille not only makes a stylish, sophisticated impression, it also functions to enhance air flow to the engine. New adaptive high beam (AHS) technology on the High grade ensures optimum visibility while an LED light guide on the centre lamp and inner lens evenly illuminates the full surface and creates a striking, high-quality appearance. Redesigned rear lamps feature fins, which contribute to the vehicle’s stability and control by improving aerodynamic performance. An embossed Corolla Cross rear logo emphasises a unique, stand-out identity while robust 18-inch alloy wheels generate a stronger stance.

Inside the spacious cabin, a modern, refreshed design incorporates a new gear shift knob and larger centre console, which brings practical updates like an additional smartphone storage area, sliding storage box and revised cup holder design. The latest wireless charging technology is included as standard. Android connectivity and charging speed have been substantially improved (1.5 times faster), now matching the Apple CarPlay levels.

The Toyota Smart Connect multimedia and infotainment package with 10.5-inch high-definition touchscreen is included as standard, while a 12.3-inch fully digital combimeter is standard on all grades in most Europe markets. Upgraded ambient lighting plus heated steering wheel and seat heating are offered on higher grades.

Passengers can enjoy a more comfortable, peaceful ride thanks to improvements in three distinct areas. A quieter cabin is achieved thanks to the use of high damping materials at the bond of the roof which reduces rain and road noise, while additional material on the rear ventilator area reduces noise and vibration for rear passengers. On higher grades, a new three-layer inner dash silencer minimises engine noise.

The Corolla Cross is offered in Hybrid 140 or Hybrid 200 specification, providing the versatility and efficiency of hybrid with a choice or performance levels, and offering a practical gateway to electrification which complements Toyota’s multi-pathway approach towards carbon neutrality. As well as the hybrid Corolla Cross, Toyota’s formidable C-segment SUV range also includes the Toyota C-HR – available as plug-in hybrid and hybrid – and the recently announced battery electric Toyota C-HR+.

In intelligent all-wheel-drive (AWD-i) specification, the latest Corolla Cross pioneers the new Snow Extra mode, which enhances stability and control on snow-covered roads. True to the SUV character of the Corolla Cross, Snow Extra mode keeps the vehicle on track during acceleration, deceleration, braking, cornering and lane changes by using the rear motor to prevent wheel spin and maintain grip, giving the driver intuitive control, even in harsh winter conditions.

In another milestone for the new Corolla Cross, a GR SPORT grade is introduced to the range for the first time, bringing a more agile, responsive and fun-to-drive experience, as well as distinctive visual details. Fully machined 19-inch black alloy wheels, dedicated front grille design and glossy black Toyota logo create a bold exterior look, available in the exclusive Storm Grey bi-tone colour scheme. Inside, seats upholstered in BRIN･NAUB®, a suede-like synthetic leather, features GR logos and emotive red stitching for a dynamic, sporty feel.

The suspension has been tuned and lowered by 10 mm for the GR SPORT grade, while power steering tuning and a paddle shift contribute to an engaging and exciting driving experience. The unique Sport Mode – implemented for the first time – enables faster acceleration response by increasing the engine idling speed, while deceleration is also optimised. When the driver lifts off the throttle, Sport Mode automatically enhances deceleration to achieve a sportier braking feel. For greater stability and control in winter conditions, Snow Extra mode is also included on the GR SPORT version.

An elevated level of safety and convenience comes as standard via Toyota T-Mate, which includes over-the-air updates. It combines the third generation of Toyota Safety Sense with additional advanced driving and parking assistance systems.

The new Corolla Cross will be available in European dealerships from summer 2025, with the GR SPORT grade available in autumn.

SOURCE: Toyota