Toyota Motor North America reports January 2019 Sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported January 2019 sales of 156,021 vehicles, a decrease of 6.6 percent from January 2018 on a volume basis. With the same number of selling days year over year, sales were down 6.6 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.

Toyota division posted January sales of 138,601 units, down 7.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus posted January sales of 17,420 vehicles, down 2.8 percent on a volume and a DSR basis.

January 2019 Highlights

Corolla Hatchback sales up 6.2 percent; best-ever January

4Runner sales increased 6.9 percent; a best-ever January

C-HR sales increased 4.0 percent; a best-ever January

Tacoma up 0.8 percent; a best-ever January

LS sales up 337.9 percent

ES sales increased by 19.1 percent in January

ESh increased by 82.6 percent

RC sales up 62.7 percent

RXh sales up 54.4 percent

Lexus Hybrid sales up 84.6 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

