Toyota Motor Europe’s sales increase to 860,212 in first 9 months, +6% year-on-year

TME’s electrified sales grow to 71% of total mix with high demand for multi-path line-up

Toyota Motor Europe (1) (TME) sold 860,212 Toyota and Lexus vehicles between January and September 2023, up +6% year-on-year resulting in a market share of 6.6%. TME’s sales of electrified vehicles increased by +12% in this period and now account for 71% of total volume. Lexus has experienced rapid growth of +55% making it one of Europe’s fastest growing premium brands in 2023, while Toyota brand remained the second best-selling passenger car brand across the region.

“We are enjoying continued strong demand for Toyota and Lexus models across the region, especially for our electrified products which now make up nearly three-quarters of all sales. It’s testament to their product power and the appeal of our multi-path approach which gives customers a broad choice of low-emission vehicles. This overall performance puts us on track to exceed 2022 sales by a significant margin” said Matt Harrison, Chief Operating Officer of Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sold 805,954 vehicles in the first 9 months of 2023, an increase of 3.5% year-on-year. The brand’s top sellers were Yaris range, Corolla range, Toyota C-HR and RAV4 which represented 80% of total brand sales. Total sales of Toyota electrified models reached 560,088, an increase of +9% year-on-year. Sales of the bZ4X, Toyota’s first battery electric SUV on a dedicated eTNGA platform reached 14,318 vehicles during this period.

Lexus sold 54,258 vehicles in the first 9 months, an increase of +55% year-on-year, including 47,097 electrified vehicles which accounted for 87% of total sales. Lexus’ accelerated sales growth stems from the brand’s strong offensive in the D-E Premium SUV segment, providing a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric powertrains across three models: NX (+69% sales year-on-year and +48% for PHEV version), RZ (newly introduced) and RX (+44% year-on-year). New generation RX sales have increased +44% year-on-year with its plug-in version at 33% of the model’s total sales mix. The brand’s outlook remains strong with the all-new flagship luxury mover LM already securing more than 650 contracts before start of deliveries and the launch of Lexus’ first ever urban crossover, LBX, in early 2024.

TME highlights January- September 2023:

Total sales: 860,212 (+6% year-on-year)

Market share: 6.6% (-0.9% points year-on-year)

Total electrified sales: 607,185 (+12% year-on-year)

Total electrified mix: West Europe: 75% – East Europe*: 47% – TTL: 71%

Toyota highlights January- September 2023:

Toyota sales: 805,954 (+3.5% year-on-year)

Top sellers: Corolla range (161,190); Yaris Cross (146,294); Yaris (125,080); C-HR (90,437); Aygo X (64,951); RAV4 (63,989)

Total electrified sales: 560,088 (+9% year-on-year)

Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (138,952); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (77,572); Yaris Hybrid (101,470); Corolla Hybrid (136,879); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (59,164)

Electrified mix: West Europe: 74%, East Europe*: 49% – TTL: 70%

Lexus highlights January- September 2023:

Total Lexus sales: 54,258 (+55% year-on-year)

Top sellers: NX (18,394); UX (14,056); RX (11,592)

Total electrified sales: 47,097 (+69% year-on-year)

Top electrified: NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (17,703); UX Hybrid/EV (13,609); RX Hybrid (8,767)

Electrified mix: West Europe: 100%, East Europe*:29% – TTL: 87%

Sales for January – September 2023 is listed below:

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS 860,212 TOYOTA 805,954 AYGO X 64,951 Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid) 125,080 Yaris Hybrid 101,470 Yaris Cross (incl Yaris Cross Hybrid) 146,294 Yaris Cross Hybrid 138,952 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid) 77,719 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid 77,572 Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid) 90,437 Toyota C-HR Hybrid 90,085 Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid) 47,772 Corolla SDN Hybrid 23,428 Corolla Cross 35,699 Prius Family 1,623 Prius 124 Prius Plug-in Hybrid 1,499 Mirai 525 Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid) 10,310 Camry Hybrid 7,376 Supra 793 GR86 2356 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid & RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid) 63,989 RAV4 Hybrid 45,951 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid 13,213 bZ4X 14,318 Highlander (incl. Highlander Hybrid) 2,314 Highlander Hybrid 1,578 Land Cruiser 18,104 Hilux 42,717 PROACE (inc PROACE EV) 24,092 PROACE EV (inc PROACE VERSO EV) 3,770 PROACE CITY 34,777 PROACE CITY EV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO EV 4,521 Other models 2,084 LEXUS 54,258 IS (incl. IS Hybrid) 56 ES (incl. ES Hybrid) 5,782 ES hybrid 5,490 LS (incl. LS Hybrid) 109 LS hybrid 105 NX (incl. NX Hybrid) 18,394 NX hybrid 8,949 NX PHEV 8,754 UX (incl. UX Hybrid) 14,056 UX Hybrid 579 UX EV 13,030 RX (incl. RX Hybrid) 11,592 RX Hybrid 4,932 RX PHEV 3,835 RZ 1,360 RC (incl. RC Hybrid) 57 LC (incl. LC Hybrid) 284 LC hybrid 33 GX 135 LX 2,403

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan).

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe