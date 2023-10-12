Toyota Motor Europe’s sales increase to 860,212 in first 9 months, +6% year-on-year

Toyota Motor Europe (1) (TME) sold 860,212 Toyota and Lexus vehicles between January and September 2023, up +6% year-on-year resulting in a market share of 6.6%. TME’s sales of electrified vehicles increased by +12% in this period and now account for 71% of total volume. Lexus has experienced rapid growth of +55% making it one of Europe’s fastest growing premium brands in 2023, while Toyota brand remained the second best-selling passenger car brand across the region.
“We are enjoying continued strong demand for Toyota and Lexus models across the region, especially for our electrified products which now make up nearly three-quarters of all sales. It’s testament to their product power and the appeal of our multi-path approach which gives customers a broad choice of low-emission vehicles. This overall performance puts us on track to exceed 2022 sales by a significant margin” said Matt Harrison, Chief Operating Officer of Toyota Motor Europe
Brands and model performance
Toyota sold 805,954 vehicles in the first 9 months of 2023, an increase of 3.5% year-on-year. The brand’s top sellers were Yaris range, Corolla range, Toyota C-HR and RAV4 which represented 80% of total brand sales. Total sales of Toyota electrified models reached 560,088, an increase of +9% year-on-year. Sales of the bZ4X, Toyota’s first battery electric SUV on a dedicated eTNGA platform reached 14,318 vehicles during this period.
Lexus sold 54,258 vehicles in the first 9 months, an increase of +55% year-on-year, including 47,097 electrified vehicles which accounted for 87% of total sales. Lexus’ accelerated sales growth stems from the brand’s strong offensive in the D-E Premium SUV segment, providing a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric powertrains across three models: NX (+69% sales year-on-year and +48% for PHEV version), RZ (newly introduced) and RX (+44% year-on-year). New generation RX sales have increased +44% year-on-year with its plug-in version at 33% of the model’s total sales mix. The brand’s outlook remains strong with the all-new flagship luxury mover LM already securing more than 650 contracts before start of deliveries and the launch of Lexus’ first ever urban crossover, LBX, in early 2024.
TME highlights January- September 2023:
- Total sales: 860,212 (+6% year-on-year)
- Market share: 6.6% (-0.9% points year-on-year)
- Total electrified sales: 607,185 (+12% year-on-year)
- Total electrified mix: West Europe: 75% – East Europe*: 47% – TTL: 71%
Toyota highlights January- September 2023:
- Toyota sales: 805,954 (+3.5% year-on-year)
- Top sellers: Corolla range (161,190); Yaris Cross (146,294); Yaris (125,080); C-HR (90,437); Aygo X (64,951); RAV4 (63,989)
- Total electrified sales: 560,088 (+9% year-on-year)
- Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (138,952); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (77,572); Yaris Hybrid (101,470); Corolla Hybrid (136,879); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (59,164)
- Electrified mix: West Europe: 74%, East Europe*: 49% – TTL: 70%
Lexus highlights January- September 2023:
- Total Lexus sales: 54,258 (+55% year-on-year)
- Top sellers: NX (18,394); UX (14,056); RX (11,592)
- Total electrified sales: 47,097 (+69% year-on-year)
- Top electrified: NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (17,703); UX Hybrid/EV (13,609); RX Hybrid (8,767)
- Electrified mix: West Europe: 100%, East Europe*:29% – TTL: 87%
Sales for January – September 2023 is listed below:
|TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS
|860,212
|TOYOTA
|805,954
|AYGO X
|64,951
|Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)
|125,080
|Yaris Hybrid
|101,470
|Yaris Cross (incl Yaris Cross Hybrid)
|146,294
|Yaris Cross Hybrid
|138,952
|Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid)
|77,719
|Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid
|77,572
|Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)
|90,437
|Toyota C-HR Hybrid
|90,085
|Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid)
|47,772
|Corolla SDN Hybrid
|23,428
|Corolla Cross
|35,699
|Prius Family
|1,623
|Prius
|124
|Prius Plug-in Hybrid
|1,499
|Mirai
|525
|Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)
|10,310
|Camry Hybrid
|7,376
|Supra
|793
|GR86
|2356
|RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid & RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid)
|63,989
|RAV4 Hybrid
|45,951
|RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid
|13,213
|bZ4X
|14,318
|Highlander (incl. Highlander Hybrid)
|2,314
|Highlander Hybrid
|1,578
|Land Cruiser
|18,104
|Hilux
|42,717
|PROACE (inc PROACE EV)
|24,092
|PROACE EV (inc PROACE VERSO EV)
|3,770
|PROACE CITY
|34,777
|PROACE CITY EV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO EV
|4,521
|Other models
|2,084
|LEXUS
|54,258
|IS (incl. IS Hybrid)
|56
|ES (incl. ES Hybrid)
|5,782
|ES hybrid
|5,490
|LS (incl. LS Hybrid)
|109
|LS hybrid
|105
|NX (incl. NX Hybrid)
|18,394
|NX hybrid
|8,949
|NX PHEV
|8,754
|UX (incl. UX Hybrid)
|14,056
|UX Hybrid
|579
|UX EV
|13,030
|RX (incl. RX Hybrid)
|11,592
|RX Hybrid
|4,932
|RX PHEV
|3,835
|RZ
|1,360
|RC (incl. RC Hybrid)
|57
|LC (incl. LC Hybrid)
|284
|LC hybrid
|33
|GX
|135
|LX
|2,403
(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan).
*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.
Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.
SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe