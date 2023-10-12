Toyota Motor Europe’s sales increase to 860,212 in first 9 months, +6% year-on-year

TME’s electrified sales grow to 71% of total mix with high demand for multi-path line-up

Toyota Motor Europe (1) (TME) sold 860,212 Toyota and Lexus vehicles between January and September 2023, up +6% year-on-year resulting in a market share of 6.6%. TME’s sales of electrified vehicles increased by +12% in this period and now account for 71% of total volume. Lexus has experienced rapid growth of +55% making it one of Europe’s fastest growing premium brands in 2023, while Toyota brand remained the second best-selling passenger car brand across the region.

“We are enjoying continued strong demand for Toyota and Lexus models across the region, especially for our electrified products which now make up nearly three-quarters of all sales. It’s testament to their product power and the appeal of our multi-path approach which gives customers a broad choice of low-emission vehicles.  This overall performance puts us on track to exceed 2022 sales by a significant margin” said Matt Harrison, Chief Operating Officer of Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sold 805,954 vehicles in the first 9 months of 2023, an increase of 3.5% year-on-year. The brand’s top sellers were Yaris range, Corolla range, Toyota C-HR and RAV4 which represented 80% of total brand sales. Total sales of Toyota electrified models reached 560,088, an increase of +9% year-on-year. Sales of the bZ4X, Toyota’s first battery electric SUV on a dedicated eTNGA platform reached 14,318 vehicles during this period.

Lexus sold 54,258 vehicles in the first 9 months, an increase of +55% year-on-year, including 47,097 electrified vehicles which accounted for 87% of total sales. Lexus’ accelerated sales growth stems from the brand’s strong offensive in the D-E Premium SUV segment, providing a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric powertrains across three models: NX (+69% sales year-on-year and +48% for PHEV version), RZ (newly introduced) and RX (+44% year-on-year). New generation RX sales have increased +44% year-on-year with its plug-in version at 33% of the model’s total sales mix. The brand’s outlook remains strong with the all-new flagship luxury mover LM already securing more than 650 contracts before start of deliveries and the launch of Lexus’ first ever urban crossover, LBX, in early 2024.

TME highlights January- September 2023:

  • Total sales: 860,212 (+6% year-on-year)
  • Market share: 6.6% (-0.9% points year-on-year)
  •  Total electrified sales: 607,185 (+12% year-on-year)
  •  Total electrified mix: West Europe: 75% – East Europe*: 47% – TTL: 71%

Toyota highlights January- September 2023:

  • Toyota sales: 805,954 (+3.5% year-on-year)
  • Top sellers: Corolla range (161,190); Yaris Cross (146,294); Yaris (125,080); C-HR (90,437); Aygo X (64,951); RAV4 (63,989)
  • Total electrified sales: 560,088 (+9% year-on-year)
  • Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (138,952); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (77,572); Yaris Hybrid (101,470); Corolla Hybrid (136,879); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (59,164)
  • Electrified mix: West Europe: 74%, East Europe*: 49% – TTL: 70%

Lexus highlights January- September 2023:

  • Total Lexus sales: 54,258 (+55% year-on-year)
  • Top sellers: NX (18,394); UX (14,056); RX (11,592)
  • Total electrified sales: 47,097 (+69% year-on-year)
  • Top electrified: NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (17,703); UX Hybrid/EV (13,609); RX Hybrid (8,767)
  • Electrified mix: West Europe: 100%, East Europe*:29% – TTL: 87%

Sales for January – September 2023 is listed below:

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS        860,212
TOYOTA        805,954
AYGO X           64,951
Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)         125,080
  Yaris Hybrid         101,470
Yaris Cross (incl Yaris Cross Hybrid)         146,294
Yaris Cross Hybrid         138,952
Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid)           77,719
  Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid           77,572
Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)           90,437
  Toyota C-HR Hybrid           90,085
Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid)           47,772
Corolla SDN Hybrid           23,428
Corolla Cross           35,699
Prius Family             1,623
Prius                124
Prius Plug-in Hybrid             1,499
Mirai                525
Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)           10,310
  Camry Hybrid             7,376
Supra                793
GR862356
 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid & RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid)           63,989
RAV4 Hybrid           45,951
RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid           13,213
bZ4X           14,318
Highlander (incl. Highlander Hybrid)             2,314
Highlander Hybrid             1,578
Land Cruiser           18,104
Hilux           42,717
PROACE (inc PROACE EV)           24,092
PROACE EV (inc PROACE VERSO EV)3,770
PROACE CITY           34,777
PROACE CITY EV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO EV4,521
Other models2,084
LEXUS          54,258
IS (incl. IS Hybrid)                  56
ES (incl. ES Hybrid)             5,782
   ES hybrid             5,490
LS (incl. LS Hybrid)                109
   LS hybrid                105
NX (incl. NX Hybrid)           18,394
   NX hybrid             8,949
   NX PHEV             8,754
UX (incl. UX Hybrid)           14,056
   UX Hybrid                579
   UX EV           13,030
RX (incl. RX Hybrid)           11,592
   RX Hybrid             4,932
   RX PHEV             3,835
RZ             1,360
RC (incl. RC Hybrid)                  57
LC (incl. LC Hybrid)                284
  LC hybrid33
GX                135
LX             2,403

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan).

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here