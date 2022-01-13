Toyota Motor Europe sales increase by +8% in 2021 to achieve a record 6.4% market share

TME’s vehicle sales of 1,076,300 (Jan-Dec 2021) up +8%, reflected strong customer demand, outperforming a stable market up +1% year-on-year

Toyota Motor Europe(2) (TME) reported 2021 sales of 1,076,300 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, again outperforming an overall market which had stabilised due to the combined effects of the pandemic and semi-conductor supply shortage. Across this period, TME’s overall market share increased by 0.4 ppts to 6.4%, an all-time record for the company, reflecting overall growth of +1.4 ppts since 2018. This performance elevated the Toyota brand for the first time ever to the 2nd placed best-selling passenger car brand in Europe. A key part of this success can be attributed to record high customer demand for the company’s low CO2 line-up, which encompasses a wide range of battery electric, fuel cell electric, plug-in hybrid electric and hybrid electric vehicles. TME’s hybrid sales of 623,777 vehicles, up +19% year-on-year, represented 58% of the total mix and 70% in West Europe.

“We are delighted with another strong annual performance given the challenging supply conditions the entire automotive industry has faced. We thank our customers for their loyalty and trust. I believe that this continued high demand is testament to our strategy to focus on broadening our range of new zero and low emission electrified vehicles. Our product and powertrain mix have enabled TME to meet its EU and UK CO2 targets in 2021, which we are committed to continue to do in the future as we strive towards carbon neutrality.” Matt Harrison, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe

In December, both Toyota and Lexus unveiled several new electrified products which will form a core element in its carbon neutral strategy. Globally, the company will offer 30 battery electric vehicles by 2030 covering all segments. By this date, TME aims to be have a mix of at least 50% zero emission vehicles in Western Europe while the Lexus brand targets a 100% ZEV mix in the same period. Moving towards 2035, TME will be ready for 100% CO2 reduction in all new vehicles within the EU region. Within the shorter term, TME will expand its ZEV product offer to 10 models by 2025.

Brands and model performance

Toyota increased its share of the mainstream market by +0.6 ppts to 6.3% in 2021, while sales volume grew by +9% to 1,003,859. The brand’s best sellers, Corolla, Yaris and RAV4 accounted for 55% of volume. Overall, hybrid electric vehicles represented 58% (+ 5.0 ppts year-on-year) and 69% (up + 6.0s ppts) in West Europe.

Key new launches included the all new Yaris Cross compact SUV. In April 2021, the new battery electric bZ sub-brand, built on a dedicated eTNGA platform was announced, followed by the European premiere of the bZ4X SUV in December 2021.

Lexus increased sales volume by +2% year-on-year and achieved a premium market share of 2.3%. The brand’s best sellers, UX, NX and RX accounted for 81% of volume. Overall, hybrid electric vehicles represented 61% of total Europe sales, increasing to 90% in Western and Central Europe.

In Q4 2021 Lexus launched the second generation NX, introducing the brand’s first plug-in electric vehicle alongside a substantially improved hybrid electric model. The brand has recently announced that its first all-electric vehicle on a dedicated platform, the RZ 450e, will be revealed in the first half of 2022. Lexus has ambitious growth plans of 20 model launches by 2025, almost doubling volume to 130,000 vehicles in Europe in this period.

TME highlights January- December 2021:

Total sales: 1,076,300 (+8.4% year-on-year)

Market share: 6.4% (+0.4% year-on-year)

Total hybrid sales: 623,777 (+19% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 70% – East Europe*: 24% – TTL: 58%

Toyota highlights January- December 2021:

Toyota sales: 1,003,859 (+9% year-on-year)

Top sellers: Corolla Range (208,028); Yaris (179,383); RAV4 (161,266)

Top hybrids: Yaris Hybrid (143,595); Corolla Hybrid Range (166,811); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (112,757)

Total hybrid: 579,698 (+19% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 69% – East Europe*: 26% – TTL: 58%

Lexus highlights January- December 2021:

Total Lexus sales: 72,441 (+2% year-on-year)

Top sellers: UX Range (21,144); NX Range (19,493); RX Range (18,346)

Top hybrids: UX Hybrid (17,261); NX Hybrid (14,255); RX Hybrid (5,718)

Total hybrid sales: 44,079 (-1% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 90% – East Europe*: 8% – TTL: 61%

Sales for January – December 2021 are listed below:

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS 1,076,300 TOYOTA 1,003,859 AYGO 85,325 Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid) 179,383 Yaris Hybrid 143,595 Yaris Cross (incl Yaris Cross Hybrid) 22,743 Yaris Cross Hybrid 21,666 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid) 127,882 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid 122,869 Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid) 114,737 Toyota C-HR Hybrid 112,757 Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid) 80,146 Corolla SDN Hybrid 43,942 Prius Family 6,689 Prius 1,597 Prius+ 3,630 Prius Plug-in Hybrid 1,462 Mirai 701 Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid) 50,246 Camry Hybrid 10,121 Supra 979 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid & RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid) 161,266 RAV4 Hybrid 87,020 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid 23,053 Highlander (incl. Highlander Hybrid) 10,518 Highlander Hybrid 7,986 Land Cruiser 35,215 Hilux 47,480 PROACE (inc PROACE EV) 30,814 PROACE EV (inc PROACE VERSO EV) 5,175 PROACE CITY 36,238 Other models 13,497 LEXUS 72,441 CT 200h 1,249 IS (incl. IS Hybrid) 628 IS hybrid 524 ES (incl. ES Hybrid) 6,872 ES hybrid 4,830 LS (incl. LS Hybrid) 175 LS hybrid 125 NX (incl. NX Hybrid) 19,493 NX hybrid 14,255 UX (incl. UX Hybrid) 21,144 UX Hybrid 17,261 UX EV 2,987 RX (incl. RX Hybrid) 18,346 RX hybrid 5,718 RC (incl. RC Hybrid) 90 RC hybrid 62 LC (incl. LC Hybrid) 420 LC hybrid 55 GX 1,181 LX 2,843

(1) EU C02 fleet refers to average emissions of cars registered in EU27 + Iceland and Norway. Reference to target achievement here is for Toyota + Lexus sales, based on preliminary internal data ahead of the regular release schedule of official figures by the EU Commission.

(2) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe