Toyota Motor Europe posts first quarter sales results amid COVID-19 crisis

Toyota Motor Europe today reported first quarter sales of 271,937 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, down -2.45% on the same period in 2019 – a relatively modest decrease amidst the current COVID-19 crisis thanks mainly to a strong January and February. Demand for its full hybrid electric vehicles also remained strong at 141,088 achieving 52% of total sales in this period. Across Europe, the company’s market share was 6.6% in a market that decreased by -22% year on year and -46% in March, as the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic escalated across Europe.

Since mid-March, manufacturing at all Toyota’s European plants has been suspended until week commencing April 20 at the earliest, due to the impact of the coronavirus on public health, society and the economy.

These are unprecedented times and our immediate priority is supporting the various governments’ efforts across the region to safeguard both the public’s health, and that of frontline key workers fighting this pandemic. Only when conditions improve, which we hope is soon, can we restart production and get our plants and retailers back to working normally. From a business perspective, we are now planning on lower sales in 2020 than in 2019 but given the uncertainty of the situation it is too early to give an accurate forecast. – Matt Harrison, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Europe

Crisis support

Considering the crisis, Toyota Motor Europe, its manufacturing plants, its national marketing and sales companies, its retailer network and other Toyota entities in Europe have spontaneously taken initiatives in several ways in response to the needs of their local communities, with priority given to supporting healthcare and emergency services and personnel.

Toyota, together with its financial services subsidiary Toyota Financial Services Europe, has also been helping customers with individual financial agreements, in particular those who are affected by the loss of employment or business income.

Brand and model performance

Customer demand for the Toyota brand saw strong early sales momentum for Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports, Corolla Sedan and RAV4 with total first quarter sales at 253,644, and its market share rising to 6.1%. In the same period, its hybrid electric vehicles sales mix stood at 51% of the total, and 61% in West Europe. This mix was even higher for specific models such as Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports, and C-HR where hybrid represented 92% of sales.

Lexus also started the year off well with total sales of 18,293 vehicles, stable with the same period last year. High demand continued for its SUV range with strong performances from UX, NX and RX making up 76% of all sales. Hybrid electric vehicle sales now represent over 68% of total sales and 97% in Western & Central Europe.

TME highlights Jan-Mar 2020:

Total sales: 271,937 (-2.45% year-on-year)

Market share: 6.6% (+1.3 ppt year-on-year)

Total hybrid sales: 141,088 (-1.60% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 64% – East Europe*: 22% – TTL: 52%

Toyota highlights Jan- Mar 2020:

Toyota sales: 253,644 (-2.6% year-on-year)

Top sellers: Yaris Range (55,126); Corolla Hatchback & Touring Sports (38,077); RAV4 Range (37,063)

Top gainers: Corolla Sedan (+58%); Corolla Hatchback & Touring Sports (+36%): RAV4 (+21%), Highlander (+202%)

Top hybrids: Corolla Hatchback & Touring Sports (35,383); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (27,719); RAV4 (19,982)

Total hybrid sales: 128,553 (-1.3% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 61% – East Europe*: 23% – TTL: 51%

Lexus highlights Jan-Mar 2020:

Total Lexus sales: 18,293 (-0.51% year-on-year)

Top sellers: NX Range (5,016); UX Range (4,632); RX Range (4,306)

Top gainers: UX range (+209%); RX (+4.3%)

Top hybrids: UX Hybrid (4,383); NX Hybrid (3,803); RX Hybrid (1,452);

Total hybrid sales: 12,535 (-3.7% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West & Central Europe: 97% – East Europe*: 1% – TTL: 68%

Sales for Jan-Dec 2019 are listed below

Table 1 – TME (1) full year sales in 2019

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS 271,937 TOYOTA 253,644 AYGO 26,818 Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid) 55,126 Yaris Hybrid 26,857 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid) 38,077 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid 35,383 Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid) 30,009 Toyota C-HR Hybrid 27,719 Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid) 19,223 Corolla SDN Hybrid 9,620 Prius Family 5,856 Prius 1,112 Prius+ 4,113 Prius Plug-in Hybrid 631 Mirai 76 Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid) 12,322 Camry Hybrid 3,136 Supra 185 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid) 37,063 RAV4 Hybrid 19,982 Highlander 626 Land Cruiser 9,338 Hilux 9,089 PROACE 7,823 Other models 10,239

LEXUS 18,293 CT 200h 1,083 IS (incl. IS Hybrid) 519 IS hybrid 519 ES (incl. ES Hybrid) 1,493 ES hybrid 1,107 LS (incl. LS Hybrid) 31 LS hybrid 23 NX (incl. NX Hybrid) 5,016 NX hybrid 3,803 UX (incl. UX Hybrid) 4,632 UX hybrid 4,383 RX (incl. RX Hybrid) 4,306 RX hybrid 1,452 RC (incl. RC Hybrid) 157 RC hybrid 143 LC (incl. LC Hybrid) 50 LC hybrid 22 Other models 1,006



(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

SOURCE: Toyota