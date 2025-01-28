Toyota Motor Europe partners with Hydrogen Refueling Solutions and ENGIE for a fast and cost-efficient hydrogen refuelling infrastructure

Toyota Motor Europe has signed an agreement to roll-out a fast, versatile and cost-efficient hydrogen refuelling infrastructure with Hydrogen Refueling Solutions and ENGIE

Toyota Motor Europe has signed an agreement with Hydrogen Refueling Solutions (HRS) and ENGIE with the aim of rolling out the next-generation of hydrogen refuelling systems. The new solution, which is faster and more cost efficient, will be piloted in an EU-funded RHeaDHy project that focusses on accelerating infrastructure deployment.

One of the challenges for expanding hydrogen supply infrastructure is the need for hydrogen dispensers that can refuel both light-duty and heavy-duty fuel cell vehicles faster.

The new Twin Mid Flow Technology addresses this challenge by incorporating a higher-flow dual nozzle, allowing one hydrogen dispenser to refuel heavy-duty vehicles in less than 10 minutes and light-duty vehicles in less than 5 minutes. This innovation eliminates the need for two different types of dispensers at each refuelling station.

The practical benefit is that a 40-tonne truck will be able to refuel for a 600km range in just 8 minutes and for a 900km range in only 12 minutes.

The installation cost of such hydrogen refuelling stations will be significantly lower, which will help accelerate their deployment in line with the target set out by European Union’s Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) to deploy publicly accessible hydrogen stations at every 200km along the TEN-T networks by 2030.

Through the newly signed agreement, Toyota will provide a test bench and a truck equipped with the Twin Mid Flow Technology. Hydrogen Refueling Solutions and ENGIE will develop new-generation hydrogen refuelling stations compatible with this innovation, which will be tested in the RHeaDHy project as from the fourth quarter of 2025.

To contribute to the growth of hydrogen ecosystems, Toyota is already working with business partners who are innovating a wide range of zero carbon emission applications using our advanced fuel cell systems. Development of the Twin Mid Flow Technology is a next step in our effort to stimulate the growth of hydrogen ecosystems. We are excited about this new partnership. Thiebault Paquet, Vice President R&D, Toyota Motor Europe

This strategic partnership with Toyota Motor Europe and ENGIE marks a decisive step in hydrogen refuelling infrastructure innovation. By combining our expertise, we will accelerate the roll-out of hydrogen stations across Europe and the world, reducing refuelling times and making stations more accessible and cost-effective. Together, we are laying the foundations for a future in which hydrogen will play a central role in decarbonising transport worldwide. Hassen Rachedi, CEO and Founder, Hydrogen Refueling Solutions

As project coordinator and as a research centre with expertise in refuelling simulation and refuelling protocol, ENGIE is proud to join forces with Toyota Motor Europe and HRS leveraging on the RHeaDHy project. By advancing high-flow refuelling solutions, this partnership strengthens the hydrogen ecosystem and accelerates the transition to cleaner energy. Together, we are setting new standards for sustainable mobility and reinforcing hydrogen’s role in decarbonizing transport at scale. Quentin Nouvelot, Head of H2 mobility research program, ENGIE Lab CRIGEN

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe