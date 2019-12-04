Toyota Motor Europe announces executive changes for January 2020

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) announced today several executive level appointments at its European Headquarters and Affiliates, effective January 1st, 2020.
Toyota Motor Europe (TME) Executive Changes
- Mr. Miguel Fonseca, currently Regional Officer Toyota Latin America and Caribbean Mercosur Sales and Service, Business Transformation and Mobility, will be appointed Senior Vice President People, Technology & Corporate Affairs, TME. In this newly created function, Mr. Fonseca will oversee Human Resources, Information Technology and Communication, External and Environmental Affairs.
- Mr. Marvin Cooke, currently Managing Director, TMUK, will be appointed Senior Vice President Manufacturing, TME. In this position he will oversee TME’s Logistics, Toyota Production System and Production Control functions and head Toyota’s European Manufacturing Companies.
- Mr. Tom Fux, currently CEO Toyota Fleet Mobility (TFM), will concurrently be assigned as Vice President Mobility, TME. Mr. Fux will lead the business development of TME’s future mobility services.
- Mr. Agustín Martín, concurrently assigned as CEO Toyota Connected Europe (TCEU) and Vice President New Mobility & Connected Car, TME, will keep his position as CEO TCEU and concurrently take up the position of Vice President Connected Technologies, TME, focusing on developing the key digital technologies that will enable TME’s future mobility business.
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Toyota