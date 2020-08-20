Toyota Kirloskar Motor opens bookings for the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser beginning August 22nd 2020

To aid customers plan their festive season car purchase, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced ‘bookings open’ for its much-awaited compact SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, beginning 22nd August 2020. The Urban Cruiser which is the youngest urban SUV from Toyota in India, is built for today’s young achievers who have earned respect for their achievements & bold choices in life & who aspire to own a Toyota SUV at a young age.

The latest offering from Toyota is equipped with a new & powerful, yet fuel efficient ‘K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder Petrol Engine’, to deliver superior driving experience. The Urban Cruiser will be available in both Manual & Automatic Transmissions (AT) and all AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator (Torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start stop).

The exteriors of the car will deliver a very confident & energetic on-road presence with a Two Slat Wedge Cut Dynamic Grille with Chrome & a Trapezoidal Bold Fog Area. It will be further accompanied with Dual Chamber LED Projector Headlamps, with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators and LED fog lamps. Customers will also have the option of 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels and an exciting choice of vibrant colours in dual-tone, including a unique brown colour.

In order to further enhance customer delight, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser is bundled with the renowned Toyota experience through superior warranty of 3year/100K Kms & extended benefits like express service of EM60, warranty extension and other convenience services like WhatsApp communication.

Sharing his thoughts on the opening of bookings, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said, “We are very excited about our latest offering- the Urban Cruiser, as it has already started receiving a lot of attention & enquiries from interested customers. We understand that our customers would like to know more about the new vehicle from Toyota, so that they can make an informed decision about the vehicle of their choice, this festive season. Hence, we wanted to further aid our customers with more information about the car before opening our bookings.

Today, we have revealed few of the features which are bound to appeal the aspirations and expectations that the young & millennial aspire from a compact SUV in India. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will offer everything that the young customers look for and also extend to them the joy of owning a Toyota brand with a host of value added services with superior sales & service experience. We are confident that the Toyota Urban Cruiser will create a niche for itself with an ‘Urban Standout Appeal’ for those who love to ‘Travel in Style’. We are eagerly awaiting to welcome a new set of customers who dream to own a Toyota SUV early in life and experience our sales and after-sales services of global standards,” he concluded.

Customers can also look forward to alluring Dual-Tone Dark Brown premium interiors, ergonomically laid out wide and spacious cabin, Smart Entry with Engine Push Start/Stop Button and Auto AC. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be loaded with high-end features such as Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control and Electrochromic Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM), all combining to provide an exhilarating ride and great comfort.

Bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser are open from 22nd August, 2020 at a nominal amount of Rs. 11,000. Customers can make their bookings online on www.toyotabharat.com or also visit their nearest Toyota dealership. For more details, customers can simply log on to www.toyotabharat.com.

SOURCE: Toyota Kirloskar