Toyota: Heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck verification tests to start in spring 2022

Vehicle Base model Hino Profia FR1AWHG Length / width / height 11,990 / 2,490 / 3,780 mm Total vehicle weight 25 t FC stack Name (type) Toyota FC Stack (Polymer electrolyte fuel cell) Motor Type AC synchronous High-pressure hydrogen tank Developing a new large capacity high pressure (70MPa) hydrogen tank Battery Type Lithium ion battery Cruising range (proposed) Approx. 600 km in integrated city and highway driving cycle; Toyota and Hino internal measurements

The heavy-duty FCETs used in highway transportation must have adequate range and load capacity as well as being able to refuel quickly. Fuel cell systems, which are powered by high-energy-density hydrogen, are believed to be effective for the electrification of heavy-duty trucks. The heavy-duty FCETs that will be developed are anticipated to have a target range of approximately 600 km. The objective is to meet high standards for both environmental performance and practicality as a commercial vehicle.

Each of the companies participating in the trials have positioned global environmental issues as key management issues, and are taking various actions including reducing energy consumption in manufacturing processes and reducing environmental impact in logistics operations. Going forward, each company will accelerate its efforts for early practical application of heavy-duty FCETs with the aim of contributing to the development of a sustainable society.

* Trucks and buses with gross vehicle weight of over 3.5 tons, according to research by Hino, as of September 30, 2020.

SOURCE: Toyota