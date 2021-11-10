Toyota expands commitment to American Center for Mobility with new $6 million investment

The agreement includes build-out of vehicle labs and office workspaces in new campus construction.

Toyota is expanding its commitment to the American Center for Mobility (ACM) with a new investment of nearly $3.5 million in a five-year lease for exclusive on-campus facilities, plus an additional estimated $2.5 million for increased use of ACM testing resources. The agreement includes build-out of vehicle labs and office workspaces in new campus construction. Toyota is using ACM for development of future automated and advanced driver assistance technology.

“Toyota will further capitalize on ACM’s unique combination of world-class testing facilities and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) – including customizable low-speed urban environments and a high-speed highway loop – to accelerate our technology development,” said Monte Kaehr, group vice president of Toyota Motor North America’s Advanced Mobility Research and Development. “Since ACM is so close to our North American R&D headquarters in Ann Arbor, we’ll continue to do our breakthrough work in mobility right here in Michigan.”

“As a Founding investor and ACM Industry Advisory Board member, Toyota has played a key role in the ongoing growth of ACM as a shared-resource for the automotive and mobility industry,” said Reuben Sarkar, president and CEO at the American Center for Mobility. “The expansion of Toyota’s onsite footprint reflects the continued demand for shared infrastructure as part of a neutral platform for companies to use for the accelerated development of mobility technologies, standards and workforce training, and punctuates the permanency of the ACM smart mobility test center and innovation campus, as well as the state of Michigan, as the epicenter for global automotive and mobility technology development.”

Toyota joined ACM in 2017 as founder-level sponsor with an initial $5 million contribution.

SOURCE: Toyota