Toyota develops storage module utilizing resin high-pressure hydrogen tanks

Initiatives to promote the use of high-pressure hydrogen tanks

Starting last year, Toyota has been carrying out repeated verification testing with its business partners throughout the whole phases of producing, transporting, and using at the Super Taikyu Series venue, a place for agile development that embodies the idea of “making ever-better motorsports-bred cars.” This is also connected to the development of this conceptual model. This year too, starting with the Super Taikyu Race in Suzuka (March 19 to 20), Toyota will be working on connecting with new business partners and carrying out verification testing with the idea of expanding hydrogen use even further.

This race will be used to verify the transport of large amounts of hydrogen by an FC truck that will carry resin high-pressure hydrogen tanks for automobiles with large volumes (2 sets of 16-tank packages) filled at 45 MPa.

This verification will be implemented upon the certification of the vessels by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, and is an initiative that will also contribute to the studies being carried out by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism for encouraging the use of hydrogen. In keeping pace with studies by the government, Toyota will continue to use opportunities such as the Super Taikyu races to verify its capabilities in utilizing the 70 MPa which is certified only for use in automobiles.