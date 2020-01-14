Toyota announces new compact SUV for its European line-up

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) announced today to journalists gathered in Amsterdam its plans to introduce a brand-new model to its European line-up, a small SUV based on a new variant of the GA-B platform.

The name of the new compact SUV, volume plans, and timing of introduction are to be announced at a future date. Only a stylised silhouette of the future car was shown at the event.

Thanks to the flexibility of the new GA-B platform, it can support vehicles of a different width, length, wheelbase or height.

“This model will add to the success of Yaris in Europe and together, we expect these vehicles will account for around thirty percent of the Toyota sales volume in Europe by 2025. You won’t have to wait too long to see the final design, and you will see that this is not just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension, but an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model with a compact, dynamic design and personality of its own.” Matt Harrison, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Europe

The future vehicle will be built at Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) in Onnaing, near Valenciennes, France, alongside the Toyota Yaris.

SOURCE: Toyota