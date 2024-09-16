Toyoda Gosei’s high-pressure hydrogen tanks used in portable hydrogen cartridges

High-pressure hydrogen tanks manufactured by Toyoda Gosei have been used in portable hydrogen cartridges developed by Toyota Motor Corporation

Hydrogen is a form of next-generation energy that does not emit CO2 when used, and its spread is promising for the achievement of a decarbonized society. Today, hydrogen is increasingly used in mobility and factories, but for it to spread to all corners of life in the future, a means of transporting hydrogen safely within the sphere of daily life is needed.

Portable hydrogen cartridges can safely and easily carry hydrogen and can be attached to various types of devices. This makes it possible to use hydrogen energy in a wide range of applications, such as hydrogen cooking equipment that burn hydrogen, or as electric sources in combination with fuel cells. The hydrogen storage technology developed by Toyoda Gosei and Toyota Motor for the Mirai fuel cell vehicle is applied in the high-pressure hydrogen tanks used inside these cartridges.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to contribute to a hydrogen society going forward through the provision of tanks suited to hydrogen usage needs in a wide range of fields in various forms of mobility and daily life.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei