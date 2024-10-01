Toyoda Gosei Invests in TriOrb Inc., a startup developing mobile robots with omnidirectional movement capability

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has invested1 in TriOrb Inc., a startup that was established out of Kyushu Institute of Technology and has been certified as an AISol startup

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has invested1 in TriOrb Inc., a startup that was established out of Kyushu Institute of Technology and has been certified as an AISol startup2.

TriOrb is developing mobile robots with spheres instead of regular tires to enable smooth omnidirectional movement and software for autonomous mobility to improve productivity on manufacturing floors. By combining mobile robots that can move even in tight spaces or on uneven floor where conventional tires are inappropriate to move, with a variety of robots used in manufacturing sites, the company aims to help solve social problems such as worker shortages and the burden of heavy labor.

Strengthening production competitiveness through manufacturing innovation is one of Toyoda Gosei’s focuses to support the company’s growth strategy based on its medium- to long-term business plan (2030 Business Plan). Toyoda Gosei has invested in TriOrb with a view to utilizing the company’s technology for higher automation and efficiency of its manufacturing processes.