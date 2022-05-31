Toyoda Gosei invests in Space Power Technologies, a startup with strengths in microwave power supply

Will accelerate development of next-generation wireless power technology

Kiyosu, Japan, May 27, 2022: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. invested in Space Power Technologies Inc., a Kyoto based wireless power startup formed based on the original work conducted by renowned researcher Dr. Shinohara of Kyoto University1, in March 2022. Space Power Technologies has developed a next-generation wireless power technology with expertise in efficiency that decreases power loss during transmission.

With wireless power technology, electricity can be transmitted to electronic devices at a distance without the use of cables. With higher power, it is expected to bring the technology closer to practical application and everyday use.

Toyoda Gosei previously announced a strategic partnership with USA based Ossia Inc2. The two companies are collaborating on multiple commercial projects and other strategic components involving wireless power for automotive interiors, smart cities, and more. The collaboration with Space Power Technologies will accelerate development toward early practical application.

Outline of Space Power Technologies

Name Space Power Technologies Inc. Address Kyoto University Katsura Venture Plaza, North Bldg.

1-36 Goryo-ohara, Nishikyo-ku, Kyoto, Kyoto 615-8245 Japan CEO Minoru Furukawa Founded May 2019 Capital JPY 80 million (as of March 31, 2022)

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei