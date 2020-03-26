Toyoda Gosei introduces extra-large spindle grille

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s new extra-large spindle grilles are now being used on the Lexus LM, a luxury minivan sold in China by Toyota Motor.

Toyoda Gosei has exploited its expertise in plastic molding and surface decoration using plating and painting to produce spindle grilles that give a bold look to the face of Lexus brand vehicles. The new Lexus LM was launched for the growing luxury minivan segments in Asian and other markets.The flagship model adopts the new spindle grille,which is 1.5 times larger than the grilles on existing Lexus models, for an elegant exterior with a commanding presence.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to develop its expertise in rubber and plastic technologies to meet the diverse needs of customers.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei