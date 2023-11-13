Toyoda Gosei environmental products used on new Toyota Crown sedan

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s high-pressure hydrogen tank and topcoat-less hot-stamped grille have been adopted for use on new Crown sedan launched from Toyota Motor.

Kiyosu, Japan, November 13, 2023: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s high-pressure hydrogen tank and topcoat-less hot-stamped grille have been adopted for use on new Crown sedan launched from Toyota Motor.

The fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) model of the Crown sedan is equipped with high-pressure hydrogen tanks to store the hydrogen fuel. In the rear of the vehicle is a Toyoda Gosei high-pressure hydrogen tank with technology jointly developed by Toyota Motor and Toyoda Gosei for improved storage efficiency through high airtightness to seal in hydrogen and high pressure resistance for efficient storage.

The front grille features metallic spot decoration with hot-stamping.* Toyoda Gosei’s topcoat-less, hot-stamping technology reduces CO2 emissions during production by 20%. Hot-stamping of surfaces with large curves is also achieved with the company’s precision processing technology.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to leverage its expertise in plastics to contribute to environmentally-friendly mobility.

* Hot-stamping technology imparts a metallic texture to a product by transferring foil onto it with heat, enabling spot decoration of protuberances and other areas with small surface areas.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei