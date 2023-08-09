Toyoda Gosei announces 2030 Business Plan

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has announced a medium to long-term management plan, called the 2030 Business Plan, to provide social values for changing mobility society and achieve sustainable growth into the future

Toyoda Gosei aspires to become a company that pursues the possibilities of polymers to contribute to a future of better mobility and living.

For this aim, the company will deliver high values of “Safety,” centered on its safety systems, “Comfort” based on its interior and exterior automotive products, and “Decarbonization” through new businesses using polymer materials.

The basic policy for achieving that is to concentrate management resources in safety systems, interiors and exteriors, and other business areas where the company can create both social value and economic value. Priorities will be: structural reform for the growth in key business areas, regions and customers; strategic alliances and enhanced R&D and intellectual property strategy for international growth; and management innovations through organically connected people and organizations.

Social Values Toyoda Gosei delivers to society

Field Specific efforts Safety Contribute to reduction of traffic fatalities through provision of airbags and seatbelts that are compatible with changes of automobile structure with the spread of electric vehicles (BEVs)

Develop and supply advanced occupant protection systems suited to autonomous driving Comfort Provide new functions suited to BEVs by integrating safety systems and illumination products into interior and exterior products

Introduce innovations in automobile design and manufacturing with polymer technology, and contribute to new forms of mobility Decarbonization Develop highly functional materials and promote recycling by leveraging the company’s knowledge of polymer materials

Contribute to a decarbonized and recycling society through sales of those materials and technologies

Financial objectives

Revenue Operating profit Operating profit ratio ROE JPY 1.2 trillion JPY 100 billion 8% 10%

