Top score in the Euro NCAP test 2022: The Mercedes-Benz T-Class receives five stars for more safety

The new T-Class impressed in the independent Euro NCAP1 safety test in all four categories – adult occupant, child occupant, vulnerable road users and safety assist

The new T-Class impressed in the independent Euro NCAP1 safety test in all four categories – adult occupant, child occupant, vulnerable road users and safety assist. Especially when it comes to the safety of children, she it was at the forefront of the compact van segment. The T‑Class is equipped as standard with the iSize fastening system for three child seats and a child lock on both sliding doors. With appropriate equipment, the electric windows in the rear also have a child lock. To protect all passengers, seven airbags are on board as standard.

The number of driver assistance systems for this segment is also exceptionally extensive. These include Hill Start Assist, Crosswind Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Speed Limit Assist. For the T-Class, these assistants are all standard. Active Parking Assist with reversing camera, Trailer Stabilization Assist and LED High Performance headlights for example are also available as options.

Alongside the T‑Class, the Citan Tourer, which optimally meets the needs of commercial passenger transport, also impressed with a 5-star rating.

The T‑Class starts in Germany from 29,314.46 euros2 and has been available in stores since July. The Citan Tourer has been available to order since November 2021. Prices start at 26,481.07 euros2.

1 www.euroncap.com

2 German gross list price with 19 % VAT

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz