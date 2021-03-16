TomTom share buyback program periodic update, 8-12 March 2021

TomTom, today announced that it has repurchased 299,299 ordinary TomTom shares at an average price of €7.90 per share in the period from 8 March 2021 up to and including 12 March 2021. The aggregate consideration of this repurchase was €2.4 million. These repurchases were made as part of the company’s €50 million share buyback program initially announced on 2 March 2020 and resumed on 15 February 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased since the initial announcement of the program up to and including 12 March 2021 is 3,930,439 shares for a total aggregate consideration of €28.8 million.

TomTom will use the shares to cover its commitments arising from its long-term employee incentive plans. Details of the share buyback transactions can be found on the company’s website.

SOURCE: TomTom