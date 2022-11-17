TomTom Navigation SDK powers PTV Group’s new truck navigation app

TomTom, the geolocation technology specialist, today announced it will power PTV Truck Navigator G2, the next generation of PTV Group’s professional truck navigation app

TomTom, the geolocation technology specialist, today announced it will power PTV Truck Navigator G2, the next generation of PTV Group’s professional truck navigation app. In a move that expands the firms’ partnership, PTV Group will be using TomTom’s recently launched Navigation SDK (Mobile Software Development Kit) to power up-to-date maps, custom truck routing and more in their app, now available globally for the first time.

Using the freshest, richest map data from TomTom, PTV Truck Navigator G2 exemplifies the versatility with which TomTom’s technology can support its partners in creating industry-leading, location-aware solutions that answer their customer’s needs.

The app considers several attributes, including the size and weight of large vehicles, as well as truck-specific attributes such as cargo, hazard restrictions, and tunnels to calculate the best, most economical routes for truck drivers. To inform its calculations and accurately predict delays in the future, it relies on TomTom’s full suite of real-time traffic data, historical traffic patterns, and predictions.

With these services neatly packaged in an easy-to-use format, the TomTom Navigation SDK enables PTV Group, a global expert in transport logistics solutions, to offer a highly accurate navigation solution which can be quickly and easily customized for fleet managers and drivers. Fleets across the globe can now rely on the PTV Truck Navigator G2 to keep them on track by warning them of changing road conditions, suggesting faster routes and providing more precise ETAs. To ensure optimized and reliable deliveries, the app also facilitates a seamless connection between back-office planning operations and drivers on the road.

“By combining TomTom’s online maps with our technology and experience, we can offer the best and most accurate truck routing system, tailored exactly to our customers’ needs,” says Christian U. Haas, CEO of PTV Group.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with PTV Group, with the PTV Truck Navigator G2 now powered by TomTom’s latest Navigation SDK” said Mike Schoofs, Managing Director of TomTom Enterprise. “By making fresh and accurate location data easily accessible to businesses, we can create safer and more comfortable experiences for drivers and end-customers around the world.”

For the past 10 years, the PTV Group has leveraged TomTom’s expertise in mapmaking and location technology to strengthen its offerings in the fields of mobility and logistics. Together, the companies continue to create far-reaching impact with their technology, be it by monitoring and controlling congestion or by improving the safety and efficiency of public roads.

SOURCE: TomTom