To better serve its customers, PSA Aftermarket launches accessories e-store

Today, the need for accessories evolves throughout the life of customers with their car, according to their lifestyle, leisure and needs. To meet the growing expectation of a segment of the clientele for fast, flexible and secure purchasing solutions, PSA Aftermarket makes available to all clients, a new e-Store to equip itself with accessories simply and quickly

   June 23rd, 2020

This new complementary channel for concession sales pursue the goal to complement this essential link.

To develop this e-commerce platform, PSA Aftermarket called upon all internal skills, drawing particularly on the expertise of Mister-Auto, the e-commerce specialist of Groupe PSA.

A wide range of accessories available online:

  • Accessories for customers of the 4 brands: Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and Opel
  • Accessories for the current range of vehicles but also for the older ranges
  • Accessories for all needs: accessories for style, protection, security, accessories for travel, pets…
  • Accessories of quality: original accessories and accessories from certified equipment manufacturers
  • A hundred references available per vehicle
  • Each month, a selection of promotional items

Initially, the offer will be offered in France, Germany[1] and Spain, before being rolled out to other countries.

Each brand has its online offer, adapted to its range of vehicles and customized to its image:

www.accessoires.peugeot.fr
www.accessoires.citroen.fr
www.accessoires.dsautomobiles.fr
www.plus.opel.fr

Responsive design and quick deliveries

The e-stores allow you to find accessories with:

  • Free search bar or category search
  • Access to the catalogue by vehicle
  • A search by category of accessories

Free home delivery is proposed as from 50 € of purchase.

In terms of delivery times, 95% of orders are delivered within Four days, and 80% within three days

SOURCE: PSA GROUP

