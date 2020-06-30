TMC announces changes to executive structure, senior management responsibilities, and personnel

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it intends to implement changes to its executive structure, senior management responsibilities, and personnel as described below, effective July 1, 2020.
The aim of the changes announced today is to further advance various innovations based on TMC’s long-standing fundamental policy of appointing the right people to the right positions. Under the changes, members of management who, together with the president, have cross-functional oversight of the entire company, are to be redefined as “operating officers”. In close coordination with the president, these operating officers are to work together with business implementation elements and promote the development of a skilled workforce. Furthermore, in-house company presidents, regional CEOs, and chief officers, as on-site leaders of business implementation elements, will be given authority while being consolidated into the classification of “senior professional/senior management”.
The roles of operating officers and senior professionals/senior management are to be determined where and as needed, and persons appointed as operating officers and senior professionals/senior management are to change in accordance with the challenges faced and the path that should be taken, as the company exercises greater flexibility than ever in appointing the right people to the right positions.
TMC also announced today changes in the responsibilities of operating officers and senior professionals/senior management, as well as personnel changes, also effective July 1, 2020.
- Changes in areas of responsibility for Operating Officers, effective July 1, 2020
|Name
|Current
|New
|Mitsuru Kawai
|
|Chief Monozukuri Officer
|Masanori Kuwata
|General Administration & Human Resources Group (Chief Officer)
|
Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2020
|Name
|Title
|Akio Toyoda
|
|Mitsuru Kawai
|
|Koji Kobayashi
|
|Shigeki Terashi
|
|Shigeki Tomoyama
|
|Kenta Kon
|
|Masahiko Maeda
|
|James Kuffner
|
|Masanori Kuwata
|
- Changes in areas of responsibility for senior professionals/senior management (Senior General Manager level and above), effective July 1, 2020
* newly
|Name
|Current
|New
|Kazunari Kumakura
|Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Purchasing Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)
|Purchasing Group (Chief Officer)
|Masayoshi Shirayanagi
|
|External & Public Affairs Group (Chief Officer)
|*
|Masahiro Yamamoto
|General Administration & Human Resources Group
Secretarial Div. (Project General Manager)
|CEO Office (General Manager)
- Personnel changes at the General Manager level, effective July 1, 2020
|Name
|Current
|New
|Hisashi Kano
|Corporate IT Div., Information Systems Field (General Manager) and concurrently, Project Management Dept., Corporate IT Div., Information Systems Field (General Manager)
|Corporate IT Div., Information Systems Field (General Manager)
|Kei Okano
|Purchasing Project Promotion Div. (General Manager)
|Purchasing Management Div. (General Manager)
|Mitsuru Asaka
|RR-CI Promotion Dept., Purchasing Project Promotion Div. (General Manager)
|Purchasing Project Promotion Div. (General Manager) and concurrently, RR-CI Promotion Dept., Purchasing Project Promotion Div. (General Manager)
|Toshio Asahi
|LIZ, Lexus International Co. (Chief Engineer)
|Automated Driving & Advanced Safety System Development Div., Advanced Safety System Field, Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Project General Manager)
|Satoru Taniguchi
|Temporary External Transfer
(Toyota Research Institute – Advanced Development) and concurrently, Electronics Control Engineering Management Dept.
|E/E Architecture Development Div., E/E Architecture Field, Vehicle Development Center (General Manager)
|Masato Hashimoto
|E/E Architecture Development Div., E/E Architecture Field,
Vehicle Development Center (General Manager)
|E/E Architecture Development Div., E/E Architecture Field,
Vehicle Development Center (Project General Manager)
|Syuzo Nagano
|Temporary External Transfer (EV C.A. Spirit corporation) and concurrently, Mobility Evaluation and Engineering Div., Vehicle Technology Field, Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Chief Professional Engineer)
|CV Vehicle Evaluation & Engineering Div., CV Company (Chief Professional Engineer) and concurrently, Mobility Evaluation and Engineering Div., Vehicle Technology Field, Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Chief Professional Engineer)
|Satoru Nakagawa
|Lexus Management Div., Lexus International Co. (General Manager)
|Lexus Management Div., Lexus International Co. (General Manager) and concurrently, Planning & Administration Dept. Lexus Management Div., Lexus International Co. (General Manager)
|Yoshiki Hashimoto
|Temporary External Transfer (EV C.A. Spirit corporation) and concurrently, R&D and Engineering Management Div., Advanced R&D and Engineering Company
|EHV Battery Design Div., Powertrain Company (General Manager)
|Eiji Satou
|EHV Battery Design Div., Powertrain Company (General Manager)
|EHV Battery Design Div., Powertrain Company (Project General Manager)
|Kenji Sumi
|Temporary External Transfer (TOYOTA GAZOO RACING EUROPE GMBH)
|GR Powertrain Development Div., GAZOO Racing Company (General Manager)
|Masaya Kaji
|GR Powertrain Development Div., GAZOO Racing Company (General Manager)
|GR Powertrain Development Div., GAZOO Racing Company (Chief Engineer)
SOURCE: Toyota