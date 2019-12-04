TMC announces board member, executive, organizational, and personnel changes

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it plans to implement the changes to executive responsibility and to its organizational structure described below, effective January 1, 2020.

Toward sustainable growth, TMC has promoted the development of organizational structures―such as through establishing business units, restructuring its regional headquarters, and introducing an in-house company system―that enable leaders close to the workplace in each business and region to implement necessary measures based on swift decision-making. Furthermore, in January this year, in addition to taking action to accelerate management, TMC changed its executive structure and established the employee classification of “senior professional/senior management” (kanbushoku in Japanese) with an aim to cultivate workplace professionals who have both expertise and personality. Among severe changes of unprecedented speed in the external environment, TMC, toward structural reform, has promoted the creation of systems and the cultivation of a skilled workforce for the flexible deployment of human resources and to rapidly overcome key challenges.

To further accelerate the initiatives mentioned above, with the personnel and organizational changes announced today, TMC has revised its classification of “field general manager” into “senior general manager” and “fellow” and, by doing so, plans to advance the strengthening and acceleration of the ability of execution by further reducing the number of layers between top management, from the level of operating officer and above, and areas (corporate divisions and below) of responsibility. At the same time, through guidance and personnel development provided by members of top management at various workplaces, TMC aims to further enhance the power of its entire organization.

TMC President Akio Toyoda had the following to say about the changes being announced today: “With the CASE revolution, cars will link with all kinds of goods and services through information and become part of the societal system. The age of alliances will soon be upon us, making the creation of friends evermore vital. First, each person who works for Toyota must become a person with whom others will want to work. To become a Toyota suitable for being chosen by our friends, we will engage, including by continuing to revise our human resources systems, in personnel development that enhances expertise and personality.

SOURCE: Toyota