Three orders with a total order value in the high double-digit million euro range for Rheinmetall from a global automobile manufacturer

Rheinmetall has received a total of three orders for various electric coolant pumps from one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world. Overall, the order volume is in the high double-digit million euro range. The orders enable the technology group to further gain a foothold in the promising electrification market, particularly in the US.

Production of all three models will start in 2025 and will run for six years until autumn 2031. Over one million pumps of the WUP3, WUP80 and MEP150 types were ordered – the specified value stands for the respective watt output. In all three orders, Rheinmetall successfully beat the competition thanks to the quality of the products and won the respective tender.

All three pump variants are characterized by low noise emissions and are designed as wet rotor pumps, which ensure low friction and a long service life thanks to the lack of a mechanical seal. The WUP80 guarantees a service life of over 9,000 hours thanks to a wear-free BLDC motor and also achieves lower energy consumption and reduced load on the vehicle’s electrical system thanks to a 5% improvement in efficiency. The medium-sized electric coolant pump MEP150 was developed specifically for the requirements of electric and electrified vehicles based on Rheinmetall’s years of series experience and offers a service life of 75,000 hours.

Rheinmetall is a Tier 1 supplier for the customer. All three orders lead to the expectation of further orders for services.

The Rheinmetall Sensors and Actuators division stands for outstanding expertise in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors. The five business units Actuators, Air Emission Systems, Commercial Diesel Systems, Pump Technology and Solenoid Valves develop solutions for the major challenges of mobility such as downsizing, reducing emissions and increasing efficiency while optimizing performance. The comprehensive product portfolio covers a wide range of EGR systems, electromotive throttle, control and exhaust flaps, solenoid valves, actuators and valve train systems as well as oil, water and vacuum pumps for cars, commercial vehicles and off-road applications from light to heavy-duty as well as industrial applications.

