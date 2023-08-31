The Volkswagen business class: world premiere of the all-new Passat Variant

Volkswagen presents new generation with powerful aerodynamic design, high quality and new high-efficiency drives

At the world premiere, Volkswagen presents the first photos and facts of the completely newly developed Passat. The focus is on powerful aerodynamic design, new high-efficiency drives, high quality and a host of new technologies. In just a few days, the vehicle will be shown to the public for the first time at the IAA Mobility in Munich (5 to 9 September 2023). The new Passat will be launched as a versatile Variant in the first quarter of 2024. With more than 34 million units sold worldwide, the Passat is the top-selling Volkswagen of all time after the Golf and ahead of the Beetle.

All-new, but typical Passat. Clean and powerful – the design is clearly Passat, clearly Volkswagen, yet new from every perspective. The customer-focused range of three new plug-in and mild hybrid drives and five turbocharged petrol and diesel engine variants is characterised by efficiency. The quiet and spacious Passat Variant offers a high level of travel comfort and will be optionally available with new adaptive chassis control (DCC Pro03) and new ergoActive seats03 (with pneumatic pressure point massage). The intuitive features of the digitalised cockpit landscape are a completely new development. The new Passat can also optionally park04 independently and cover long distances in assisted driving mode04.

Two new plug-in hybrid drives. Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Technical Development, says: “The latest evolutionary stage of the modular transverse matrix (MQB evo)forms the highly innovative technical basis of the ninth Passat generation. Thanks to the significant economies of scale of the MQB evo, Volkswagen has again democratised numerous high-tech developments and made them available for hundreds of thousands of drivers.” The two completely newly developed plug-in hybrid drives (eHybrid) with a system output of 150 kW (204 PS)01 and 200 kW (272 PS)01 are a perfect example of this. In combination with a new 19.7 kWh battery (net energy content), they make all-electric ranges of around 100 km02 possible. This distance turns the new Passat Variant into an electric vehicle for everyday life – this is additionally ensured by short charging times as the battery can now be charged at AC charge points with 11 kW instead of the previous 3.6 kW. The Passat Variant eHybrid can even be charged with up to 50 kW at DC fast charging stations. In addition, the combination of electric drive motor and new economical turbocharged petrol engine (1.5 TSI evo2) provides overall ranges of around 1,000 km02.

New 48 V mild hybrid. Also new on board the Passat is a 48 V mild hybrid drive (eTSI with 110 kW / 150 PS)01 that transforms kinetic energy into electric energy and makes it possible to “coast” without using the combustion engine. Two 150 kW (204 PS)01 and 195 kW (265 PS)01 turbo petrol engines (2.0 TSI) as well as three turbo diesel engines (2.0 TDI) with 90 kW (122 PS)01, 110 kW (150 PS)01 and 142 kW (193 PS)01 complete the powertrain range. An automatic direct shift gearbox (DSG) is always standard. The versions with outputs of 195 kW and 142 kW come with the intelligently controlled 4MOTION all-wheel drive system as standard; all other models have front-wheel drive.