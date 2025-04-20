The Vision V show car sets the course for a new era – and gives an outlook of the future top-end model “Mercedes-Benz VLS”

The Vision V is literally Mercedes-Benz’ vision of combining generous space with maximum exclusivity and an unprecedented immersive, digital experience. The Vision V will celebrate its World premiere in Shanghai on April 22, 2025.

By expanding the top-end of its MPV portfolio, Mercedes‑Benz is defining a unique segment of its own. Mercedes‑Benz underlines the new era with a new name: Mercedes‑Benz VLS.  The future model portfolio of Grand Limousines – Mercedes‑Benz VLE and Mercedes-Benz VLS – will range from flexible family vehicles and exclusive VIP shuttles to luxurious limousines with an enormous amount of space.

